Twitter shuts down the Vine mobile app

At the end of last week, Twitter, the microblogging site and owner of the incredibly short video service Vine, announced that they would be discontinuing the Vine mobile app. The company shared on Medium they would not be doing anything with the website or any vines currently posted, though many are saying shutting down the app will essentially kill the service.

“We’ll be keeping the website online because we think it’s important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made,” said the Twitter & Vine team.

The video site, which only launched in 2013, allowed users to post videos that were no more than six seconds in length. Many users chose to post funny videos and some spawned memes that spread to other social media sites. The videos, being so short, were easily accessible in a world of 140 characters attention spans.

Since Vine’s creation though, other platforms have expanded their own services to compete with it. The photo sharing app Instagram began its video service with a maximum length of 15 seconds, and have since increased the length to 60 seconds, allowing videos that are still short and accessible but with room for a lot more content. Snapchat also allows videos but with the inclusion of amusing filters. Facebook live is one of the more recent additions to the video sharing social media world. It is a live streaming service, direct to the viewer’s Facebook feed.

“Vine shutting down is a huge detriment to social media,” Taylor Nikolai, creator and owner of the @FunnyVines Twitter account, told AdWeek. “That being said, it was inevitable, and many have seen this coming for a long time.”

In their announcement, Twitter and Vine also thanked long-time users of the app for their contributions and creations. They also state that users will be notified before any further changes are made to the app or website.

Twitter also announced that they would be cutting their workforce by nine per cent, despite better-than-expected third quarter revenue and an increase of 4 million users, to 317 million, from the previous quarter.