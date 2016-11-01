On October 31, students gathered for an important cause in the lobby of Schmon Tower: to collect non-perishable food items for local food banks, including the one on campus run by the Student Justice Centre and Community Care. The event kicked off at 4:30 p.m., where after a few words of wisdom from community leaders, students took to the neighbourhoods of the St. Catharines and Thorold areas to go door-to-door, asking for non-perishable food items such as canned and packaged foods.

The Student Justice Centre (SJC) provides support for students on and off campus, including a safe space (The Collaboratorium), equity and advocacy services, and a food bank available for emergency use by all Brock students with the presentation of their student card..

“To me I think it’s really important that food banks aren’t just there for Thanksgiving or Christmas,” said a representative from Trick or Eat, “it’s important that we keep these food banks stocked all year round, especially the Brock food bank, so that students have access when they need it.” While it is not intended to be a long-term replacement for primary food care, the food bank is a good resource for students to come collect food when they are running low and struggling financially. New to this year, the Food Bank is located at General Brock and students can utilize the food bank’s resources up to three (3) times a semester. Students place orders for the foodbank through the Student Justice Centre’s website and can pick up their orders days later at a predetermined location such as at the food bank directly or in an anonymous locker

on campus.

Trick or Eat is a nationwide event that happens annually among youth organizations as well as secondary and post-secondary institutions. According to the Trick or Eat website, 17,000 hours were put in by volunteers nationwide collecting foodstuffs for local foodbanks, with 380,000lbs. being donated across Canada. This year, the overall Trick or Eat movement strives to beat those numbers, and Brock’s submovement is no different.

For more information on Trick or Eat, or how you can get involved with Brock’s Student Justice Centre as a volunteer or advocate, please visit: http://www.brocksjc.com/. The Food Bank is open throughout the school year and resources for low-income students are openly available as long as you have your Brock student card.