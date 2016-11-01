“TPP doomed,” says former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

The Trans-Pacific Partnership will never happen, according to former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, citing the current hostility towards trade deals in the United States Congress and the populace in general.

“The TPP is not going to fly anyway,” said Mulroney, during a ceremony where he announced the new Brian Mulroney Institute of Government at Nova Scotia’s St. Francis Xavier University. “It has nothing to do with Canada. It appears to be on pretty shaky ground in American Congress.”

The TPP came up when Mulroney was asked about United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s opposition to the controversial trade agreement, which she says benefits drug companies and does nothing to stop currency manipulation.

“That’s why I’ve been urging the government of Canada to negotiate bilateral agreements with China, India and so on,” Mulroney said. “Canada’s fine, but we have to get out there and hustle and do some more of these bilateral trade agreements.”

The TPP involves 12 countries, including the most powerful and third most powerful economies, The U.S. and Japan. China, the world’s largest exporter and second largest economy, is not part of the deal.

The former Prime Minister has some experience in this area. He gambled his entire career on a similar agreement with the United States, known today as the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Mulroney defends NAFTA, saying it raised the quality of life in Mexico and stemmed the flood of Mexican immigrants into the United States.

“It solves one of the key issues in the Mexican-American portfolio,” he said.

When asked about presidential candidate Donald Trump’s plans to destroy NAFTA, Mulroney said he wasn’t concerned.

“If you take a look at it, five or ten years from now, NAFTA will be securely in place, and I don’t know what will happen to other people,” said Mulroney.

Advocates of the TPP say the increased exports will create and support jobs. The U.S. chamber of commerce claims the increase in exports brought by NAFTA created five million jobs.

Critics of the TPP say it will allow unfair competition for U.S. goods as countries using low-wage workers enter the market. The Economy Policy Institute, an American think tank, estimates NAFTA cost the U.S. at least 700,000 jobs over its first 20 years.

The TPP will likely mean lower prices on goods and services for both consumers and businesses. This will come at the cost of manufacturers being more incentivized to use cheaper labour and materials from overseas. Many economists argue such free trade agreements increase the overall wealth of a nation while sacrificing some low skill jobs.

The trade agreement also proposes a standard of workers’ rights that all signing countries must uphold.

The TPP has been a major talking point in the U.S. election and is currently opposed by both candidates.

A recent federal study predicts Canada will gain over $4 billion in GDP over the long-term if it adopts the TPP, and will lose as much as $5 billion if it opts out.

Critics are also worried provisions within the agreement would allow large corporations to sue governments over legislation that impacts their profits.

Economist Joseph Stiglitz says the deal comes at the expense of the working people, while only benefiting larger businesses.

The House of Commons trade committee is currently studying the deal, and says it is keeping an open mind on the issue.