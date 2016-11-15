Every year the SPMA 1P94 class, Professional Engagement for the Sport Industry, hosts a professional development conference for the student’s enrolled. The conference took place this past weekend and it was once again a huge success. The day started off with a keynote speaker that addresses all the students at once. The keynote speaker was followed up by a variety of Sport Management alumni that told their stories of what they did in university to set themselves up for success. The Sport Management program has produced many students that go on to become successful in the sport industry, and Professor Julie Stevens organizes the conference so that current students can learn from those before them.

This year, the keynote speaker was Jonathan Hood. Hood is a former CFL player, who has recently gotten a Master’s Degree in Sport Psychology from Western University. In 2013, Hood founded Ahead of the Game, a youth mentorship program. He is also a professional motivational speaker and life coach.

As he told his story, it seemed like all 200 people in the room couldn’t look away from him. Hood spoke about the importance of recognizing your strengths and building a successful career on what you are good at. He also spoke on the importance of students getting out there and networking.

“The world today is changing so fast, if you don’t [network] you will get left behind,” Hood said. “It used to be something you do extra, but this is a bare minimum. You used to be able to say ‘I have a university degree, I’m going to get a job’ but that’s not the case anymore.”

The students were then given the chance to listen to alumni from their own program. Every speaker had a different career path after getting a sport management degree, and students were able to listen to their stories on how they got to where they are now.

Some of the speakers returned from the previous year and some were brand new. Manpreet Pandha, the Manager of North American Sponsorship for TD Bank, had her own advice for the students.

“You need to be a student of learning that continuously grows and develops as you progress through life,” Pandha said. “Life experience is what’s going to dictate your work experience.”

All in all, the students got to listen to some extremely successful alumni, including Jason Jansson: Executive Director of Ontario Basketball, Carla Graansma: Manager of National Events for the Canadian Hockey League, Holly Gentemann: Manager of Community Marketing for the Toronto Blue Jays, and many others.

It is important for all students in any program to learn what it takes to be successful. The best way to do so is to learn from people that were once students too, and did what it took to get a successful career. The Sport Management program seems ahead of the game as they have once again organized a great conference to set their first year students up for success. The program is nationally recognized, and with events such as this annual conference, there’s no doubt that the program will continue to develop industry leaders in the future.