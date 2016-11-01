The PlayMakers Foundation hosted their third annual soccer tournament this past Friday on Alumni Field. The Brock University club that was ratified back in 2013 hosted a 16 team tournament, which cost $10 per player. Proceeds from the tournament will go to The RAFT and Wigs for Kids. The winning team received tickets to a Toronto Raptors game for each one of their players. The soccer tournament was the first of many tournaments that the PlayMakers Foundation puts on every year. These tournaments

include basketball, volleyball and dodgeball.

The PlayMakers Foundation was started by recent Brock Sport Management alumnus Adham Shama. The Brock University club is a registered Canadian non-profit organization that says their goal is to use sports to tackle some of the world’s most serious social and humanitarian problems.

The two organizations that the soccer tournament helped donate to are both non-profit charity organizations that help children in need. Afterwards, another organization approached them with the chance of donating more.

“We also partnered up with another club at Brock called Beyond Bode and they wanted to help out the RAFT program, so we decided to split the money we raised 50/50. We also had a canned food drive set up by Beyond Bode to provide the children who attend the RAFT program with food,” said Shama.

The RAFT is a local St. Catharines organization which has helped thousands. They provide youth, families and neighbourhoods in need with social services that give their clients emotional and social support and act as a portal to community resources.

Wigs for Kids helps provide children whose various health problems have resulted in hair loss with the opportunity to receive a hair transplant.

“One of our members brought to our attention that it costs roughly $1800 to make a wig for a child who has cancer. So we wanted to raise money to help that cause,” explained Shama.

With each tournament they host, Brock University seems to be more and more involved in helping the club host a successful tournament. This year, they gave PlayMakers eight hours on Alumni Field to allow each of the 16 teams in the tournament the opportunity to play at least three games. Shama says to look out for future events as they will be hosting basketball, volleyball and dodgeball tournaments in the near future.

If you would like to find more information on The PlayMakers Foundation, you can find their Facebook page. To donate directly to, or to get involved with The RAFT or Wigs For Kids, you can visit their official websites at www.theraft.ca or www.wigsforkids.org.