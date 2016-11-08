Player Profile: Clint Windsor, Men’s Hockey

With Brock men’s hockey getting off to a hot start this season, currently riding a five game winning streak, they’ve received some strong offensive production. That being said, they’ve been given some quality goaltending as well — especially from third year goaltender Clint Windsor.

Windsor, born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, started playing hockey at six years old. The Badger star got his first chance at playing goalie due to his team rotating a new player as goalie every game. When Windsor got his opportunity, he recorded a shutout and was kept in net the rest of the season. The following year he started playing rep hockey and played until he was drafted by the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League at age 15.

After his stint in the OHL, Windsor was contacted by head coach Murray Nystrom to come play for Brock. He says it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, and is now in his third year with the Badgers.

Windsor currently leads the OUA with a .951 save percentage and is third in the OUA with a 2.11 goals against average. Windsor leads the league in save percentage because there have been many games this season where he has faced a lot of shots. Windsor has played in seven games this season, and already has four 40 save performances. Throughout Brock’s five game winning streak, Windsor has registered an unbelievable 1.66 goals against average and a .961 save percentage. His strongest game of the season came back on October 29 against Guelph. He led the Badgers to a 3-2 victory, making a career high 49 saves as Brock was out shot 51-31.

As previously mentioned, Windsor got his start in the OHL. After playing multiple seasons between four different teams (the Barrie Colts, Saginaw Spirit, Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67’s), he came to Brock. Windsor says that his time in the OHL taught him a lot, and he has brought that experience to the Badgers

dressing room.

“My experience from the OHL taught me many things, [such as] ways to battle adversity and how to handle many different situations as they come,” Windsor said. “My experience battling adversity in the OHL taught me that with such a short season in the OUA, having a short memory of the game before is important, even if it’s a win.”

With a mindset like that, there is no doubt that Windsor is a presence in the locker room. Leadership is very important, and veteran guys like Windsor have to make sure that the team stays focused and motivated. With many players on the team having OHL experience, Brock has more of an older team that usual. Windsor, who just recently turned 23, does his best to be a leader on and off the ice.

“I always try to keep a positive attitude and keep everyone calm. Most players on our team have obtained a leadership role on previous teams, so their attitudes and leadership experience has been brought to Brock as well. It’s easy when everyone’s on the same page and working towards our goal of winning a U Sports Championship,” explained Windsor.

The Badgers have been playing extremely well this season, starting with what was a huge preseason victory in the Steel Blade Classic over Guelph. The team has looked very impressive, especially as of late, and Windsor says that the team is having great success due to depth.

“We aren’t relying on a few star players to be consistent, the whole team is being consistent. Game in and game out, the entire team is making a difference and showing up to each game. I think we all believe in each other and have a lot of talent in this group of guys,” said Windsor.

Windsor says his time and success at Brock is largely due to the help of goaltender coach Lucas Lobsinger. He says that Lobsinger, known as Lobby, has a very strong passion for teaching goalies, and his overall hockey sense has taught him how to succeed at the OUA level. Windsor also thanks his housemates, Andrew Radjenovic, Chris Maniccia and Mitch Nardi for making his time at Brock memorable.

Although Windsor has been phenomenal when in net this year, he’s been hit with the injury bug a couple times. After missing a couple games with a groin injury, he left the game early with an ankle injury in the team’s last game against the Toronto Varsity Blues. It is this adversity that Windsor has learned to battle through, and he hopes to recover as quickly as possible so he can get back on the ice to help his team. He says that the goal is to be back on the ice when the team takes on Concordia in their next game on Nov. 11. If Windsor can continue his dominant season between the pipes, he should help lead the Badgers to the playoffs.