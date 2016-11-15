Men’s Volleyball win first game in 16 years

The Men’s Volleyball team travelled to Trent to play their first game since the 2000-2001 season. Trent was playing in their fifth game of the season, which also happens to be their first season in program history. Before this year, Trent never had a men’s volleyball team. They entered the game against Brock with an 0-4 record, failing to win a set in any matches.

Trent took what limited OUA experience they had and took down Brock in the first set 25-23. Brock would bounce back, and Captain Matthew Ragogna would lead his team to a dominating 25-13 win in set two. With things tied up at one, the series quickly came down to a best of three matchup.

Brock would narrowly take the third set 25-22, and they wouldn’t let Trent have a chance at a comeback as they would also take the fourth set 25-21, which finished the game 3-1 in Brock’s favour.

Ragogna led the way with 14 kills and five digs. Rookie setter Marcelo Correa was extremely impressive, registering 33 assists. Trent’s Jacob Bothen had an impressive game with 11 kills, five digs and two aces.

The women’s team also played Trent in their third game of the year. Brock was 2-0 heading into the game after a couple of victories over the Lakehead

Thunderwolves.

Brock got out to the start they were hoping for, taking the first set 25-23. The second set wouldn’t go in their favour as they lost 25-22. The Badgers made too many errors and were unable to find a rhythm to win key rallies.

The Badgers would come out on the wrong end of a 26-24 game in the third set, putting themselves in a tough situation — win the next two sets or go home with their first loss of the season. They were unable to force a fifth set, losing the last set needed 25-20. Trent won 3-1, and improved to 2-3 on the season. Brock fell to 2-1 with the loss.

Head coach Dale Ann Melnick was not impressed with how her team performed.

“We appeared to be a step behind everything. We did not play together as a team,” Melnick said. “We gave Trent close to two sets in our errors with 18 missed serves and 17 attacking errors. Those type of things can’t happen mid November.”

Alanna Norris had six kills and 10 digs to go along with six kills and six digs from Renee Helmer. Rookie setter Emily Armstrong was impressive again, registering 23 assists in the loss. Trent’s Cassandra Perau was outstanding, picking up 38 assists.

Both teams will take on the McMaster Marauders in Hamilton on November 18. The women are scheduled to play at 6:00 p.m. and the men at 8:00 p.m.