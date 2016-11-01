Esteemed Canadian musician and writer Gord Downie, of The Tragically Hip, has teamed up with Canadian graphic artist Jeff Lemire to create the graphic novel “Secret Path”. In addition, Downie has released a ten song album accompaniment to the novel. The novel tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young boy who died on October 22, 1966, while trying to escape from the Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School and make his way back home. Unfortunately, unbeknownst to him at the time, his home was more than 400 miles away.

Although Wenjack is at the centre of this novel, it is truly concerned with the greater picture residential schools and the consequences that are still in effect today. By telling these stories, the creators of “Secret Path” hope to bring awareness to these extremely prevalent issues.

“Chanie haunts me,” said Downie. “His story is Canada’s story. This is about Canada. We are not the country we thought we were. History will be re-written. We are all accountable, but this begins in the late 1800s and goes to 1996. ‘White’ Canada knew – on somebody’s purpose – nothing about this. We weren’t taught it; it was hardly ever mentioned.”

Downie began the project with the creation of ten poems inspired by Wenjack’s story. His brother, Mike Downie, introduced him to the story with Ian Adams’ story from a 1967 Maclean’s article, entitled “The Lonely Death of Charlie Wenjack”.

“All of those Governments, and all of those Churches, for all of those years, misused themselves,” continued Downie. “They hurt many children. They broke up many families. They erased entire communities. It will take seven generations to fix this. Seven. Seven is not arbitrary. This is far from over. Things up north have never been harder. Canada is not Canada. We are not the country we think we are.”

The ten poems that Downie created were then transformed into the ten songs that accompany “Secret Path”. An animated film broadcast was put on by the CBC in an hour-long television special on Oct. 23.

“I have always wondered why, even as a kid, I never thought of Canada as a country, It’s not a popular thought; you keep it to yourself – I never wrote of it as so,” said Downie in closing. “The next hundred years are going to be painful as we come to know Chanie Wenjack and thousands like him – as we find out about ourselves, about all of us – but only when we do can we truly call ourselves, ‘Canada’.”

“Secret Path” can be viewed at no charge on abc.ca/secretpath.