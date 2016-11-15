Five awesome TV shows to further your procrastination

I’m the type of person that will watch a trailer for a TV show or movie, and think ‘I need to watch that right now’. It’s great because I’ve seen some pretty awesome shows, but the bad part is that I rarely finish a show start to finish before I begin to watch a new one. Here are five of my favourites – some I’ve finished, and others I need you to finish for me.

The Office

Probably my favourite on the list, this show is set in the Dunder Mifflin paper company office, led by manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell). I’m sure that most of you have seen this show, but for those of you that haven’t, you are the reason I’m writing this. A camera crew films the Dunder Mifflin employees, putting together a documentary on what happens inside the office, which capture a ton of hilarious events that occur. The never ending rival between Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Jim Halpert (John Kransinski) will keep you laughing throughout every episode. Do yourself a favour and watch this show from beginning to end. The show has seemingly endless amounts of one-liners and it’s extremely hard not to quote them in your everyday life.

How I Met Your

Mother

Easily my second favourite show, How I Met Your Mother follows the life of five friends, as the main character Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) explains the story of how he met his wife. The story goes on for nine seasons and one of the reasons it’s my favourite is because I was just as interested in the ninth season as I was the first. Yes, Ted does eventually find a wife; sit back and listen to the story.

Daredevil

This Netflix original is a great story of a unique super hero. Attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who was blinded as a young child, developed a sixth sense that allows him to do things he shouldn’t be able to do. Being blind doesn’t stop him from beating up bad guys to clean the streets of Hell’s Kitchen. Daredevil is a must watch, whether you’re a superhero fan or not.

Mr. Robot

This show is probably one that a lot of people haven’t heard of since it’s not on Netflix. The second season was just aired this past summer and I’ve never watched an entire season that fast. Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) is a young cyber-security engineer by day and a vigilante hacker at night. His target is E-Corp, or Evil Corp as he calls it, who seem to run the entire world. Elliot has a very strong hatred for the company, and the more he discovers about them, the more he discovers about himself as well.

Chosen

I sort of discovered this show by accident, but I’m extremely glad I did. Chosen is a Crackle original that will leave you on the edge of your seat. People are “chosen” when a box is left on their door step. The box contains a gun and a picture of some random person that has no connection to them, and they are given 72 hours to kill them. Here’s the twist, they soon discover that they’re also being hunted. This is all part of a “game” that has no escape. Once you finish your first box, new ones keep showing up.