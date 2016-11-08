The Canadian University Rowing Championships took place this past weekend at the Welland International Flatwater Centre. Both the Brock men’s and women’s rowing teams competed in the Regatta. It was the second consecutive Regatta that was hosted in the local area, after the Western Mustangs captured two gold medals in the OUA Championships in St. Catharines back on October 29.

Brock ultimately won four bronze medals throughout the weekend. The medals were earned by Taylor Ashwood and Owen Voelkner in the Lightweight Men’s 2x, Ashwood again in the Lightweight Men’s 1x, Ally Whitty and Kayla Krosner in the Lightweight Women’s 2x, and Matt Finley in the Heavyweight Men’s 1x.

In the end, the University of British Columbia took home the men’s championship, and the University of Western won the women’s championship. The Brock women’s team finished in fourth place and the men’s team finished in fifth. Standings were based on a points system that gave the school’s overall points based on where each individual team finished in their event. Rounding out the top three in the men’s championship were Trent University and the University of Victoria. In the women’s championships, UBC finished second and Victoria took home another third place.

Brock’s head coach Pete Somerwil was extremely pleased with how the women’s team finished off their fall season.

“The women’s team had a great weekend and improved their ranking from last year which was great considering we had an injury early in the Regatta and had to shuffle lineups, and yet, they continued to perform,” Somerwil said. “We had outstanding performances on the women’s side from Alli Whitty, competing in three events, and Taylor Ashwood, also in three events.”

The event was very much a success for Brock, showing once again that their rowing program is one of the best in the country. Their top five finishes in both the men’s and women’s Regattas was extremely impressive, since 23 programs nationwide competed in the event.

Brock rower, Jessica Novecosky, who competed in the Openweight Women’s 8+, was extremely proud of how Brock performed.

“Coming in fourth at CU’s was such a rewarding and uplifting feeling, to know that the effort and hard work put in by all your teammates and coaches was worth it, and the training is working which is shown through the results.”

With the Canadian University Rowing Championships complete, the fall season for Brock rowing is finished. The next time they compete will be in February at the Canadian Indoor Rowing

Championships.