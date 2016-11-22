Canada Goose, the iconic Canadian outerwear manufacturer, is facing harsh criticism after the opening of a store in New York City. Animal rights protesters showed up in force for the opening, with some people suggesting there were actually more protesters than customers at the event.

The company, which makes high-priced and highly recognizable winter jackets, has spread to over 50 countries worldwide and increased their sales by more than 500 per cent in the last five years. Their newest expansion, an over 4000 square foot flagship store in New York, should have been a huge victory for the company. The grand opening event included stars Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha, and actor Ansel Elgort.

Canada Goose says that since their founding in Toronto nearly 60 years ago, they have “grown into the world’s leading maker of Arctic luxury apparel. Informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship inspire the form and function of every

collection.”

Animal rights activists however, are not buying it. The jackets, activists say, use coyote fur to line their hoods. Protesters demonstrated loudly outside the storefront, emphasizing the suffering of coyotes trapped to collect the fur. Leg-hold traps are used and protesters at the event say this type of trap can cause the animal to starve or freeze to death or even chew it’s own limb off in order to escape.

Animal rights activism group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known as PETA, describe the process.

“Wild coyotes trapped for the company’s fur-trimmed jackets can suffer for days and face blood loss, shock, dehydration, frostbite, gangrene, and attacks by predators,” say PETA on their Canada Goose Action Alerts website. “Mothers desperate to get back to their starving pups have been known to attempt to chew off their own limbs to escape. Animals who don’t succumb to the elements, blood loss, infection, or predators are often strangled, stomped on, or bludgeoned to death when the trapper returns.”

Canada Goose disagrees with protesters. On their website, the company stated that they, “understand and respect that some people think animal products should never be used in any consumer products, however we do not share that view. We are committed to providing full transparency about how we make our products, including the ethical sourcing and responsible use of animal products.”