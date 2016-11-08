BUSAC/Senate Election candidate profiles

Candidate: Tarun Kataria

Third-year, Political Science and Business Minor

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario

Favorite Movie: The Matrix

Why have you decided to run for this position?

If student life is improved at Brock, it can contribute to student’s success. I believe there are several steps Brock University can do to improve the student academic life. I think I can get Brock University to implement many smart policies that will improve not only our academic lives but it will attract future incoming students.

If elected, what would you like to see the Senate accomplish?

I aim to implement a system of syllabus on reserve in Brock’s library website same way past exams are stored on reserve. Many first-year Brock students do not know what they are getting themselves into in terms of the actual class experience regardless of any field or discipline. By having this system in place prepares students for the road ahead. The process of course selection can be frustrating when selecting mandatory courses and electives feel like a puzzle to put together. With the help of syllabus on reserve system will cater to student’s academic interests

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have joined many clubs, participated in many events and volunteered several hours all at Brock! I have three-years of experience at Brock University which has given me insight into the problems a typical Brock student faces. I feel this sense of understanding can be helpful if and when I am your member of Senate.

To the best of your knowledge, what is the Senate and what does it do?

Senate deals with educational policies and goes through the dean, board of trustee’s and other governing bodies to find the best outcome for the students at Brock. Furthermore, as a senator I will be able to implement rules and law that will lead Brock in the right direction.

Candidate: Zoya Rajput

Second year, Political Science

Hometown: Niagara Falls

Favourite Movie: Titanic

Why have you decided to run for this position?

I have decided to run for this position in the 2016 BUSAC/senate elections to enhance and bring own my experiences to the Brock community. I am running because I whole-heartedly want to get involved within the Brock student body. Transferring from McMaster University and the whole transitioning process really encouraged me to run for this position. I can honestly say, as soon as I enrolled as a student at Brock, I was not only satisfied but also super content with my decision to switch. I can stand by the statement that Brock University has the most welcoming/helpful environment from both the students and staff that made my transition worthwhile & wonderful. This is definitely the kind of student I want to run to represent and give back to.

If elected, what would you like to see the Senate accomplish?

One issue I would like to see the senate accomplish is concerning mental health recognition. Mental health is one issue that I want to bring fourth to students at Brock University and raise awareness for. Mental health consists of our psychological, social and emotional welfare. How others feel, think or act are all affected by mental health. Additionally, how we take care of stress, share/relate with others, and make decisions are all helped determined by mental health. All the way from childhood through adulthood, at every stage in life, mental health is fundamental. I want this issue to be brought into the light to promote it, help prevent, provide methods to cope with it and raise awareness for it because it is a prevalent issue; especially in teens and is often overlooked as not having much significance. One of the main focuses on this issue would be giving it the recognition it deserves & needs.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

What makes me the best candidate are my experiences that I can bring to the table. In the past, I have always been involved in my school life through student government or political aspects, whether it was being Vice President in high school, president of my residence at my previous university, or getting selected to take part in the Adventures in Citizenship program on behalf of the rotary club of Ottawa which really enlightened me on the whole governmental direction, involving learning the roles certain positions play, including my own which I am currently running for in BUSAC/senate. Additionally, what makes me stand out from competition is my determination. Being determined is an important asset in anything and I’m very goal-oriented, I will do what it takes to get the job not only done, but efficiently as well. Lastly, I’m a very friendly and approachable and that makes me standout from competition because in order to run or win a election, a connection between the candidates and student body is vital, so I encourage everyone ask questions or even just say hello.

To the best of your knowledge, what is the Senate and what does it do?

The senate in Brock University takes care of the educational related policies related to the University. The University contains power to create and then maintain schools, departments, chairs, faculties and courses at the Senates discretion. Currently there are 67 members that make up the senate which consists of 36 elected full-time staff and librarians, and two members from the Board of Trustees, two graduate and six undergraduate students and one Alumni Association representative. The senate meets from September to June monthly to conduct business.