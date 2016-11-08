BUFS PREVIEW: The Dressmaker

This week BUFS is pleased to present The Dressmaker directed by Australian Director, Jocelyn Moorhouse

The Dressmaker is a drama with comedic undertones that stars Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth. The film is based on the adaptation of Rosalie Ham’s best selling gothic novel.

The film takes place in a small town in rural Australia, Dungatar. Femme Fatale Tilly (Kate Winslet) turns the town upside down when she takes on the role of the prodigal daughter returning home after a long period of being away; all this time, she’s held the belief that she was responsible for the death of a young boy. This rumor, coupled with her return appearance in red-hot couture, has the town in an uproar.

While away, Tilly did a stint in the Parisian couture fashion industry. Although the people of Dungatar still shun her upon her return home, they have no problem shelling out money for her seamstress skills to transform their seemingly dull lives through her fashion.

What’s most interesting about the film is that it is told mainly through the female perspective of the town’s folk. Although frequently these women are dressed in high fashion and this ultimately makes them look great, we as the audience are being asked to consider how this makes them feel.

We aren’t seeing them through the male gaze. In fact, quite the opposite is true as there is a distinct female gaze that is focused on Teddy (Liam Hemsworth) when he first tells Tilly that he has a crush on her. The audience is asked to look at Teddy from the perspective of what a woman thinks is attractive in a mate.

The Dressmaker is full of many surprises, albeit sometimes grim ones, as the stories surrounding the towns’ people start to unravel.

The Dressmaker is an excellent film that will shock you in a great way, as it is nothing like what the trailer, poster or title may suggest. It is wonderfully entertaining, completely unexpected and ultimately the must see of the season.

The Dressmaker screens Wednesday at 7 P.M. at Landmark Theatres, Pen Centre. Visit www.brocku.ca/bufs for details.

-Desirae Stack, Contributor