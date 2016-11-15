Brock University pays respect on Remembrance Day

Last week Brock University held its Remembrance Day ceremony in front of students, faculty, staff and community — everyone was welcome to attend.

The November 11 ceremony held in a portion of the Ian Beddis Gym, included a few sets of bleachers available for seating, a podium for speakers and a Remembrance Day monument as the focal point of the proceedings. All the bleachers were packed Brock community members, some people stood around the gym as well. Many notable members of the Brock community, among students, were in attendance to pay their respects.

The event was started off with a traditional Aboriginal drumming ceremony. Brock’s interim President and Vice-Chancellor, Tom Traves and BUSU President Patrick Foster were both in attendance and made heartfelt speeches in front of the gathered crowd.

A moment of silence and the beloved poem In Flanders Field was recited, as it is always done so on Remembrance Day to remember the fallen soldiers.

Ceremonies and moment of silence was held all across Canada to remember the fallen soldiers who brought freedom and peace to Canada. Brock continues to put on a very respectful ceremony every year.