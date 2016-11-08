Brock receives $16 million for two large innovative projects

On November 3, a joint announcement was made in the Learning Commons by Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Navdeep Bains and Ontario’s Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, Deb Matthews.

The focus of the announcement was the Brock LINC, a physical addition to Brock’s Schmon Tower that has been described as a ‘two-storey innovative complex.’ With a 41 000 square foot building that will focus on research and entrepreneurship, Brock’s entranceway will no longer simply be an open-area space where students wait for buses.

“Our government’s support of the new state-of-the-art facilities at Brock University will help equip the young people of the region with the skills they’ll need to be leaders in new industries and build up the economy,” said Matthews, adding that investment in Brock’s facilities and students is “an investment in our future [as a country].”

With $16 million from the Governments of Canada and Ontario, the aim is to include Brock in climate change goals set locally, provincially and nationally, as well as to help Brock meet its own sustainability objectives.

“With the Brock LINC, we will be much more able to help innovators make Canada a world leader on intellectual and economic fronts,” said Tom Traves, Brock’s Interim President. “Today’s funding [also] lets Brock be part of the effort to help make Canada a leader in lowering the carbon emissions that are damaging the Earth’s environment.”

In addition to the Brock LINC, Bains and Matthews also announced a $2.6 million provincial investment in improvements for Brock’s co-generation facility, the energy-efficient source of heating, electricity and cooling for the University. The additional funding aims to ensure the long-term efficiency of Brock’s co-generation facility and to make modifications that will make it even more environmentally sustainable.

The announcement of funding going towards innovation and sustainability comes hand-in-hand with the Goodman School of Business expansion. Brock’s global reputation and ability for enhancement keeps on growing.

“With the new Brock LINC, Brock University and Niagara College students will have more opportunities [for entrepreneurship and innovation] because now the resources will be endless and innovation will grow immensely,” said Madi Fuller, a Political Science student. “Students will now be able to connect with the Niagara community and even with the globe. In Brock’s new startup lab, we may even find the next Mark Zuckerberg. ”