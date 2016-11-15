With the men hosting two regular season back-to-back games and the women playing one rival match, both Badgers hockey teams saw exciting OUA action this past weekend.

The men’s team came into the weekend riding a five game win-streak, in which the Badgers outscored their opponents 18-9. With a 6-3 record, the Badgers planned to continue to push for a playoff spot within the OUA West division. Brock’s double header began on Friday as they hosted the 6th ranked Concordia Stingers (7-2) from the OUA East Division.

It didn’t take long for the Badgers to open up the scoring. Only three minutes into the first period the Badger’s coordinated offense and strong puck movement allowed Matt MacLeod and St. Catharines local Chris Maniccia to set up Andrew Radjenovic for his fifth goal of the season.

Throughout the second period however, the Badgers allowed their lead to slip away as the Stingers would score three unanswered goals within the 20 minute span. The Badgers conceded two short-handed goals from Concordia’s Anthony DeLuca and Olivier Hinse. Even when the Badgers had a powerplay of their own, Charles Guevremont was able to put one past Badger’s rookie goaltender Adam Beukeboom to register a short handed goal. The Badgers would have to rally in the third period to come back from their 3-1 deficit and salvage a win.

The Badgers began to dig deep four minutes into the final period as Radjenovic and Skylar Pacheco took advantage of a Brock powerplay by assisting Mitch Nardi’s goal cutting the lead to one. Two minutes later, this line continued to produce for the Badgers when Nardi buried a 3-3 game equalizer off of assists from Adam Lloyd and Patrick Volpe. The game continued at a stalemate until 6:50 was left in the third period. Brock would take a 4-3 lead as Nardi and Maniccia again setup Lloyd for his team-leading seventh goal of the season. With just under four minutes left in the game, Nardi added an insurance marker for his hat trick and Radjenovic collected an empty netter to round out the Badgers for a 6-3 victory. The Badgers again relied on solid defense and an outstanding performance from their goaltender as Beukeboom turned away 42 shots to put his team ahead. Concordia’s Philippe Cadorette collected 29 saves in the loss.

Securing their sixth win in a row, the men’s team then took on the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers knew this would be a hard fought battle as the Patriotes had a breakout season last year in which Guillaume Asselin, a third-year right-winger from the UQTR was named the CIS player of the year in men’s hockey. Further adding depth to their resume, the Patriotes were also named the number one seeded team in the CIS Men’s hockey championship tournament on March 14, 2016.

The Patriotes opened the scoring after a bad bounce off the boards behind the net was buried by Pierre-Olivier Morin. Brock showed their resilience by tying the game at 1-1 as Greg Jambrosich and Dallas Rossiter made the play for Mack Lemmon’s first goal of the season. UQTR scored a few minutes later finishing the first period with a 2-1 lead over the Badgers. In the second period, the Badgers had an early opportunity to answer with Jambrosich taking a hard shot that was wrung off the crossbar. Brock would get into penalty trouble allowing two powerplay goals and a shorthanded goal, falling behind 5-1 after the conclusion of the second period. The Badgers then began the third period with a quick goal by Sammy Banga cutting the score to 5-2 and creating hope for a comeback. However, the Patriotes shut down the Badgers with an insurance goal finishing the game with a score of 6-2. This loss put an end to the Badgers longest win streak of the season and left Brock with a 7-4 record sitting third in the OUA West Division.

The Women’s team came into this weekend after their 5-0 victory over UOIT at home last weekend. On Sunday, the Badgers travelled to London in order to take on the Western Mustangs. The Badgers were also looking to extend their 4-3 record in order to secure a more comfortable playoff position.

Western opened the scoring 13:33 into the opening period as Brianna Iazzolino setup Evra Levesque for her first goal of the season. After a scoreless second period, Brock evened the game 1-1 seven minutes into the third period as Brittany Gillmor and Kailey Peirson found Maggie Spratt-Mallick who put one past Western goaltender Tareya Webster. Regulation time expired sending the two teams into overtime action. However, it would only take 37 seconds for rookie Annie Berg to beat Webster for the game winner and her third goal of the season. Jensen Murphy was near perfect in net for the Badgers registering 27 saves in the victory.

The women return to action next weekend on the road when they take on the Nipissing Lakers on November 19 and Laurentian Voyageurs on Nov. 20. The men will also travel to take on the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Nov. 18 and the McGill Redmen on Nov. 19.