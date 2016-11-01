This year, the OUA championships were hosted by ROWONTARIO and OUA at the Royal Canadian Henley Rowing Course in St. Catharines. The Western Mustangs women’s and men’s teams both defended their provincial championship titles successfully on

October 28.

The Mustangs women gave highlight performances as they dominated their heats resulting in seven golds, two silvers and a bronze medal for a total of 607 team points. The Queens Gaels received silver (265 points) and the Brock Badgers took home bronze (256 points) for a second straight year. This is the fourth straight year and 25th time that the Western Mustangs women’s team has won the OUA Championships. Capturing gold for the Western women were the 2-, lightweight 8, 4+, lightweight 2x, 1x, 8+ and lightweight 2-. The Mustangs also added a silver medal in the lightweight 1x and 4+ to go along with a bronze in the 2x. Remarkably, the Mustangs medalled in all 10 events on their way to victory. Other gold medals on the women’s side went to the Guelph Gryphons in the lightweight 1x, the Laurentian Voyageurs in the 2x and the Toronto Varsity Blues in the lightweight 4+.

As for the men, the Mustangs also defended their OUA championship. The Mustangs’ mens team hasn’t won back to back titles since winning three straight OUA championships from 2005 to 2007. Prior to their victory on Friday, the Mustangs had alternated ownership of the P.C. Fitz-James Trophy with the rival Brock Badgers since 2009. This is the 28th championship title for the Mustangs men, the most by any OUA rowing program. Western finished with three golds, three silvers and three bronze medals and a total of 464 points. The Badgers received their second consecutive silver medal (383 points) while Trent Excalibur took bronze (292 points).

The Mustangs men captured gold in the lightweight 8, lightweight 2x and the lightweight 4+. In the 4+, 8+ and lightweight 2- Western won silver, while winning bronze in the 2-, lightweight 1x and 1x.

On their way to a silver medal finish, the Brock Badgers also won three gold medals in the lightweight 1x, 1x and 8+. The Excalibur won a pair of gold medals in the 2- and 2x, while the McGill Redmen and the Ottawa Gee-Gees won gold in the 4+ and lightweight 2-, respectively.

This is the 14th time Western has swept both the men’s and women’s titles and the third time in the past four seasons.

The teams will now shift their focus towards the Canadian University Rowing Championships (CURC) which will be held in Welland from November 4-6, 2016.