Annie Berg leads Brock to double overtime win over Nipissing

The Brock women’s hockey team has opened their 2016/2017 season with very strong team performances resulting in huge victories. The Badgers enjoyed a two game win streak against the University of Ontario Institute of Technology Ridgebacks and the Western Mustangs coming into their weekend double header on the road. The Badgers looked to take on two high caliber teams, the number eight ranked and top team in the OUA West division Nipissing Lakers and the Laurentian Voyageurs.

“Although both teams are strong and pose strong challenges for us, they have different assets and styles of play, so we will need to prepare accordingly,” commented associate head coach, Sara Bauer.

Brock opened the scoring late into the first period as Amanda Ieradi put one past Lakers’ starting goaltender Jacqueline Rochefort. Kaitlyn Colonna and Melissa Hurrell contributed to the goal with strategic puck movement and added the assists. The Lakers quickly answered with two goals in the second period to make it a 2-1 game. Jade Gauthier added her third goal of the season 3:20 into the second period tie the game at 1-1. The Lakers wouldn’t let up on their pressure as they scored their go ahead goal with 2:40 remaining in the second period.

Eight minutes into the third period Brock would go on the powerplay. Lisa Buratynski would convert a powerplay goal which was assisted by Kim Brown and Jazz Kennedy. After a scoreless first overtime it took only 43 seconds in double overtime for rookie Annie Berg to take control and bury her third game winning goal of the season. Maggie Spratt-Mallick and Colonna collected the assists and the Badgers downed the Lakers with a final score of 3-2. Murphy was sharp in net registering 31 saves on the victory while Rochefort turned away 27 shots for Nipissing.

“Ieradi, Sayles and Berg have obviously been making significant contributions to our offense. We will look to continue to support them so that they can continue to find success. We also believe in the depth of our team and see it as a strength for us,” said Bauer.

In their second game of the week, the Badgers would take on the Voyageurs on the road in Sudbury. Laurentian would open the scoring in the first courtesy of Brooklyn Davis, and then would add two more goals in the second from Samantha Morell and Elissa Bertuzzi.

After the first three goals of the game, Murphy would leave the game and was replaced by Stephanie Loukes. In the third period, the Badgers would begin to battle back as Ieradi got her sixth goal of the season. It was the only goal the Badgers would manage however, as Laurentian would pick up the 4-1 victory.

The Badgers now have a 6-5 record on the season, and are in sixth place overall. They will attempt to gain more ground in the playoff standings as they take on the Laurier Golden Hawks at the Seymour-Hannah Centre on November 26. The game is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.