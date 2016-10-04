Women’s Rugby picks up first win of season against Waterloo

As the seasons wind down for the Men’sand Women’s rugby teams there is an increasing emphasis placed on every game.

The Women’s team travelled to Waterloo to take on the Warriors as they picked up their first win of the season. The Badgers offense clicked as the team took the victory with a final score of 33-12. Scoring came from Sarah Pretty who ran in two trys and Alanna Mercer who finished for one try. Meagan Hart connected on one of three conversions in the first half and also struck for a completed penalty kick. The Badgers were up at the end of the first 40 minutes with a 20-5 lead over the Warriors. In the second half both Danielle Hammith and Team Canada player, Niamh Haughey both added one try apiece as Hart chipped in with another penalty kick. This victory improves the team to a 1-4 record and puts them in fourth place in the OUA standings. The Badgers next game against Laurier will put them in the playoffs if they win.

The Brock men’s team were defeated in a very back and forth match against the Royal Military College Paladins. The Paladins scored within the opening minutes of the competition off of a clean penalty kick taken by Matt Courtney to put his team up 3-0. It didn’t take long for Brock to retaliate. As the Paladins applied pressure charging into our red zone, they turned the ball over. Brock’s counter attack was led by Winger Nabeel Imtiaz who ran the entire length of the field for a go-ahead try. This is the third consecutive game Imtiaz has found himself on the scoresheet. Soon after it seemed like Brock had fully taken control as perfectly timed passing led to another try scored by fullback Cameron Edwards. Nathan Boeyenga successfully made the conversion and put Brock up 12-3 over the Paladins.

The momentum changed as the Paladins upped their physical play. A lost scrum led to several tackles and grinding defensive plays just outside the Badger try line when the Paladins passed off the ball to forward Max Williams who punched a whole right through the Badger line. Another Paladin try scored by Tim Lo ended the first half of the contest with a score of 17-12 for the Paladins.

The Badgers couldn’t pull it together in the second half and finish off their runs. Ryan Hickey came within inches of scoring a try off an impressive run but knocked the ball on just outside with 15 minutes left. The Badgers were also able to hold off the Paladin offense while playing down a player due to penalty trouble. The game ended with a score of 25-12 for the Paladins. Despite the loss it was a great effort by the Badgers.

The Women’s team will close out their season on the road against the Laurier Golden Hawks on Oct. 7. The men’s team will return to action on Oct. 7 in Waterloo to take on the Warriors. Their next home game is Oct. 22 against Western.