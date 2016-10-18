During the reading week, the Brock Women’s rugby team finished off their season while the Men’s rugby team continued their quest

for a coveted playoff spot in the very competitive OUA division.

First, the Women’s team traveled to Waterloo in order to play in a do-or-die situation to conclude their regular season schedule against the Laurier Golden Hawks on October 7. The Badgers went into the game with a one game win streak. Another victory would put them ahead of the Golden Hawks in the OUA Shiels standings, clinching the final playoff position. Additionally, if the Badgers won by four points or less they would have to face the undefeated and top seated Guelph Gryphons in their first playoff game. However, if they defeated the Golden Hawks by a margin of four points or more they would be matched up against the lower seeded Western Mustangs for the first round of their postseason play. The same scenarios applied for Laurier if they proved to be victorious over the Badgers. However, the game went Brock’s way as they advanced to the first round of the playoffs with a convincing 48-0 shutout victory, their first of the season.

The scoring was shared by seven different Badgers but was lead by Sarah Pretty and Team Canada player, Niamh Haughey who each ended the game with two tries apiece. Single tries were also scored by Mel Shantz, Amarijie Barnes, Kelsey Smith and Vanessa Cifuentes. Kicker, Megan Heart, converted four kicks to gain the Badgers eight points and was highlighted by Brock as a Badger of the Week for her performance in the game. This victory concluded the Badgers’ regular season with a 2-3 record placing them in third in the Shiels Division, their best finish since 2010.

The Badgers played the OUA Quarter-Finals against the Western Mustangs on October 15 in another road game. Unfortunately, the women did not fair as well in this matchup as they fell to the Mustangs in a 76-0 defeat. The Women’s rugby team did receive a new head coach this season and teams with a new coaching staff typically don’t do as well during their first year of adjustment. However, the ladies were able to recalibrate quickly and get key wins throughout their schedule bringing the team success and a postseason run.

On Oct. 7, the Brock Men’s rugby team took on the Waterloo Warriors in an away game. Hoping to keep their playoff dreams alive, the Badgers were in a must win situation. The Badgers pulled away with a 29-12 victory advancing the team to an even .500 record at 3-3. Next, the team traveled to Kingston on October 15 to take on the OUA defending champions, the Queens Gales. The men would drop this game 21-43 leaving the Badgers with a record of 3-4 with one game left in their regular season.

The Badgers currently hold the final playoff position in the OUA standings. In order for the

Badgers to make the playoffs they need a victory over the Western Mustangs in their next game on Oct. 22, a Trent University loss or an RMC loss. Trent currently

sits in fifth place in the OUA division and RMC is behind Brock in seventh place.

The next game for the Brock Men’s rugby team is undoubtedly their biggest game of the year, it is a home game and it begins at 1:00 PM this Saturday at Brock’s Varsity Rugby Field located west of the Alumni Filed.