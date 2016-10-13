Update on Brock Fall Sports Teams

Some Fall Varsity sports leagues have concluded their season and are gearing up for the playoffs. Others are still in their final weeks of the regular season and there are some tight playoff races that will come right down to the end. Below we will take a look at Brock Fall teams that have made the playoffs and breakdown the scenarios on how the one’s still in their season can make it there as well. Currently no Brock team has missed the playoffs and hopes are alive for teams still in their season.

Brock teams that have made the playoffs

Brock Baseball: Will play Guelph in the opening round of the OUA playoffs on October 14. The OUA Championship, if Brock gets that far, is on Oct. 16 – all games are played in Toronto.

Brock Softball: Finished the season with a 13-10 record and 7th in the OIWFA standings. Brock will play McMaster (19-4) on Oct. 14. Then on Oct. 15, Brock will play Toronto followed by Queen’s. Oct. 16 will see the top three teams from each pool (four teams in each pool) move on to single elimination games.

Brock Women’s Rugby: With a 2-3 record the Badgers will travel to London on Oct. 15 to play the Western Mustangs in a first round match-up.

Brock teams that are still in the middle of their season:

Brock Men’s Lacrosse (6-1) – five games remaining:

Currently third in the CUFLA west division

Brock needs at least one win in final five games to clinch a top three spot in the west

If Brock wins all five games (four of five are against the bottom three teams in the west) and Western (7-1) and Guelph (7-1) lose at least one (Western and Guelph play each other twice) of their final four games, Brock gets first seed in their division.

Many other scenarios in regards to seeding still remain as Brock, Western and Guelph are at very similar records

Brock Women’s Lacrosse (6-3-1) – three games remaining:

Brock’s final three games are against York (2-8), Trent (10-0) and Toronto (9-3)

Brock can still catch Western for the first seed in the OUA west division: If Western finishes 1-1 in their final two games and Brock goes 3-0, the Badgers get the number one seed

One win in final three games gets Brock a top three OUA west spot

If Laurier wins final two games, Brock must win final two of three games to finish second

If Laurier goes 1-1, Brock must go at least 1-2 to finish second

Brock Men’s Rugby (3-3) – two games remaining:

Brock is currently tied with Trent for the final two playoff spots

If Brock wins their remaining two games, Trent loses at least one of two games and Western loses their final two games, Brock can possibly finish with the fourth seed in the OUA

Beyond that, many playoff scenarios exist between Brock, Trent, RMC and Laurier as all four teams fight for the final two playoff spots

Remaining Schedules

Brock (3-3): Queen’s (4-1-1) and Western (3-2-1)

Trent (3-3): RMC (3-3) and Laurier (2-4)

RMC (3-3): Trent and Queen’s

Laurier (2-4): Western and Trent

Brock Men’s Soccer (2-6-4) – four games remaining:

Brock is currently six points back of the final playoff spot held by Windsor

Unlikely scenario: If Brock wins their final four games and the four teams Brock can still catch up to in the standings lose all their games, the Badgers can finish third in the OUA west division

Scenario for Brock to catch up to fifth seeded McMaster (Brock is behind McMaster by eight points)

Brock must win all their remaining games and McMaster must finish with a record of 1-3 or worse

Scenarios for Brock to catch up to Windsor and take the sixth seed

If Windsor gets no points in their final four games, Brock must go at least 2-1-1

If Windsor finishes the season 0-3-1, Brock must go at least 2-0-2

If Windsor finishes 0-2-2, Brock must go at least 3-1

If Windsor goes 0-1-3, Brock must go 3-0-1

If Windsor goes 0-0-4, Brock must go 4-0

If Windsor goes 1-3, Brock must go at least 3-0-1

If Windsor goes 1-2-1 or 1-1-2, Brock must go 4-0

If Windsor gets two wins and a tie or more, Brock is eliminated

If Brock goes 4-0 and Windsor finishes 2-2, Brock and Windsor finish with identical 6-6-4 records. The two teams also tied in both their regular season games 1-1 and 2-2, however Windsor (+4) has a better goal differential than Brock (-12) currently.

Brock Women’s Soccer (4-7-1) – four games remaining:

Brock is currently one point back of the playoff spot held by McMaster

Also, Brock is four points back of Laurier for the fifth seed

Remaining Schedules

Brock: Guelph (8-2-3), York (9-1-3), McMaster (4-6-2) and Laurier (4-3-5)

Laurier: Windsor (6-1-5), Western (7-0-5), McMaster and Brock

McMaster: Algoma twice (0-12), Laurier, Brock

Scenarios for Brock to catch Laurier:

If Laurier finishes with a record better than 3-1, Brock chances of catching them is zero

If Laurier finishes with a record of 2-2 or 2-1-1, Brock must win their remaining four games

If Laurier finishes with a record of 2-2, Brock must finish with a 3-0-1 record to finish tied with Laurier (one of the three wins must be a win over Laurier, as that brings in tiebreaker scenarios as both teams would be at 23 points)

If Laurier goes 1-1-2, Brock must go 2-0-2 for a tie or Brock must pick up at least three wins to place above Laurier

If Laurier goes 1-3, Brock must finish 2-1-1 for a tie and at least 2-0-2 to finish above Laurier

If Laurier goes 0-4, Brock must finish at least 1-2-1 for a tie and at least have two wins or a 1-1-2 record to place above Laurier

Scenarios for Brock to catch McMaster