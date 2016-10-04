Upcoming Referendum: BrockTV Student Levy Renewal

Following a March referendum in the last academic year, BrockTV’s per-credit student funding was discontinued after 57 per cent of the student votes sided with the option “no”.

This year, on September 28, Brock University Students’ Administrative Council (BUSAC) has passed the motion to send BrockTV into referendum again. This time, BrockTV is asking students to return their funding.

The upcoming election will take place in the beginning of November, with voting days happening online between November 8-10. The election will focus on filling BUSAC Extra Faculty and Senate seats along with the BrockTV Student Levy referendum.

According to the Memorandum for Understanding (MOU) for the BrockTV Student Levy 2016, available online to the public through BUSAC’s Sept. 28 agenda, the referendum question will be “Do you support the renewal of a $3.05 per credit fee, used for the operation of BrockTV, to be collected by BUSU, as per this Memorandum of Understanding?” Furthermore, the MOU states that the BrockTV Levy would be used, but not limited, towards the following: introducing a Student Filmmaker Fund, funding the production costs, equipment repairs, marketing materials, office supplies, incorporation costs, employees’ salaries, payroll processes as well as purchasing equipment insurance and any other reasonable costs.

The $3.05 per credit fee, if passed through the referendum, will be a mandatory fee for all undergraduate students, both part-time and full-time. The average Brock student is enrolled in five credits per semester, meaning that many students would pay a total amount of $17.05 each year to BrockTV if the referendum is passed.

The fees collected would remain with Brock University’s Student Union (BUSU) and be distributed to BrockTV through their accounting office upon approval of funding from BUSAC’s Board of Directors.

So what does BrockTV do for students at Brock University?

According to BrockTV’s mission statement, they are “a student-powered online media outlet delivering news, entertainment and engagement relative to the Brock community. BrockTV provides staff and volunteers with professional, skill-building and leadership opportunities in a welcoming, creative atmosphere.”

BrockTV is often present during sporting events, BUSAC meetings, Isaac’s Nights and other events throughout the Brock community, such as maintaining a strong presence during Orientation Week where they usually create a well-circulated video summarizing the events of students’ first week experiences at events run by services and departments on campus such as Brock Residence, Student Life and BUSU.

“In your time here at Brock, we can guarantee that you have seen a BrockTV video, whether it be a Isaac’s video, Homecoming aftermovie, or one of the live-streams BrockTV provides for the OUA and Brock Athletics,” said David Berryman, a BrockTV Producer and Campaign Manager for the upcoming referendum.

If the referendum is approved, BrockTV hopes to allocate at least five percent of all funds collected via the levy each year towards a BrockTV Student Filmmaker Fund, where interested students and members will be able to ask for funding to complete filming projects.

For the BrockTV Student Levy Renewal to be approved through the referendum, at least 50 per cent of all student votes have to be a “yes”. But this depends entirely on the amount of students that vote, which is typically a surprisingly low number.

In the March 2016 Referendum that decided to cut BrockTV’s funding, only 2,584 students voted. That’s only a little bit more than an eighth of the entire student population. With voting taking place online through student’s account by links sent right to their Brock emails, and a visible amount of advertising about voting, it’s a curious matter that such a lower number of students actually vote.

“Since going live in 2005, BrockTV has been for the students by the students. Originally founded by a group of students, BrockTV provides jobs and volunteer experience for those students who want to explore their future in video production, editing, on-screen talent, sports colour commenting, and sports statisticians,” said Berryman.

“Without your vote, hundreds of hours of footage will never be shot at your club event, your game, or the next O-Week.” said Berryman.

With the question in asking being for $3.05 per credit, per student, it’s important for students to critically consider what their vote will be when it comes to this year’s upcoming BrockTV referendum