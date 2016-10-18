Toronto police are investigating threats sent to members of the University of Toronto’s transgender and non-binary community, said the university in a statement released last Friday. The threats come after a rally held earlier in the week in support of U of T psychology professor Jordan Peterson, whose YouTube video “Fear and the Law” went viral.

In his video, Peterson criticizes new provincial and federal legislation that would criminalize harassment and discrimination based on gender identity, seeing it as an extreme form of political correctness.

Gender identity is defined by the Ontario Human Rights Commission as, “each person’s internal and individual experience of gender. It is their sense of being a woman, a man, both, neither, or anywhere along the gender spectrum.”

Peterson’s YouTube video was met with a mixed reaction from the university community. Many students, faculty members, and activist groups publicly challenged his statements. This led to a rally against the professor’s sentiments, which in turn prompted the earlier mentioned rally in support of Peterson.

Both Peterson and Lauren Southern, a commentator for right-wing media organization The Rebel Media, were invited to speak at the ‘rally for free speech’. The university’s transgender and non-binary community protested the event, blaring white noise through loudspeakers in an attempt to drown out the speakers.

“They were blocking out the mics with white noise and like, trying to disrupt the whole thing. Someone tried to pull the cord a few times… instead of trying to sound out the noise, they should actually just come and give [their] own opinion,” said Connor Johnston, a student who attended the rally.

Qaiser Ali, one of the protest’s organizers said, “the goal with the noise disruption, which is a tactic that has been used before, is not to suppress anyone’s free speech but rather not to take some speech lying down. These people were yelling homophobic slurs, transphobic slurs, referring to us as ‘things’ and ‘its’ — we were hoping to make that a little harder to hear.”

There were incidents of assault at the rally, as the two sides clashed. Campus security had to separate a number of people who were fighting, and the fire alarm at a nearby building was pulled halfway through.

A student said he began receiving threats shortly after the controversy began, which have continued to increase in frequency with last week’s events. The threats have been reported to campus police.

“We deplore the targeting of individuals and communities on the basis of gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, religion or any other ground of prohibited discrimination,” said a statement released by senior university administrators.

“I don’t know what ‘neither means because I don’t know what the options are if you’re not a man or a woman,” says Peterson in his YouTube video. “It’s not obvious to me how you can be both because those are, by definition, binary categories.”

“What should you ask of the collective if you deviate in some manner? And you might say, ‘You should ask the collective to welcome you with open arms.’ And I would say, ‘That’s probably asking too much.’ I think what you should ask the collective is [that] they tolerate your deviance without too much aggression,” he continued.

Peterson has said he will not remove the videos or apologize.

“I have 500 hours of YouTube videos online, and I defy anyone to go through those videos line by line and find one word I’ve said that was bigoted or hateful,” he said.

He continued, “if what I put up on YouTube objecting to an unpassed piece of legislation is enough to cost me my career, then I can tell you that the university’s days are done.”