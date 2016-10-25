Mental illness is something that can affect anyone. No one is exempt from it and it can occur at any time, regardless of convenience. Students at the postsecondary level may be more susceptible. A 2014 article in Psychology Today pointed out the rising level of mental illness in young people, with one in three students responding to questions from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, reporting prolonged periods of depression and one in four reporting they have had suicidal thoughts.

Basically, while depression, anxiety, eating, disorders, and other mental illnesses can feel really isolating to the person experiencing them, it turns out you are not alone. As many as 30 per cent of postsecondary students reported that their mental health issues have had an effect on their school work.

But what can be done? Students tend to be short on money and free time, with classes, part time jobs, friends, social activities, clubs, relationships, team sports – basically all of the things that make up university life. Student health services at Brock University have got you covered.

Despite the prevalence of mental health issues among students, not many are aware of the services available to them on campus and free with tuition. Everything from health insurance to personal counselling is available without ever having to leave campus.

“At Brock, we have implemented many different services and programs to meet the increasing mental health needs of our constantly changing student population,” says Brockmentalhealth.ca. On campus, students can make appointments to see a doctor at Harrison Hall, near the campus security office. They can also pick up prescriptions at the campus pharmacy, located across from the main campus near the east academic buildings.

Aside from specific help regarding access to medications, Brock also offers personal counselling to all members of the Brock community. Students can make appointments for various reasons, including but not limited to stress, anxiety, relationships, weight-preoccupation, and sexuality. Students may also make appointments for “less clearly defined problems such as low motivation or a feeling that things just aren’t right,” states the website. “We also see students who are just looking for an objective person to talk things through with or have come in because they are worried about the behaviour of a friend, family member or roommate.”

Personal counselling services encourages students to make appointments as early as they can rather than assuming their problems are not big enough and waiting for them to escalate. Personal counselling at Brock is professional, confidential and free of charge and can help students find out what help they need and how to get it. Many students are able to sort out their issues this way. To make an appointment with a Counsellor students can call 905-688-5550 extension 4750 during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Monday to Friday.

Brock’s personal counselling is also currently offering group workshops on mindfulness every Tuesday until December 13, 2016 in TH307 at Brock’s main campus. Mindfulness will teach students, “how to manage anxious thoughts & feelings without ‘becoming them.’” Students are invited to join in on the sessions and learn about balance and self-care. No appointment is necessary.

For after hours help students can call the Personal Counselling emergency after hours line at 905-327-2244, or the Niagara Distress Centre support line at 905-688-3711. If you think you might be a danger of harming yourself or others, or you know someone who might be at risk, students should call 911 immediately.