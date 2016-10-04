Stop wasting your life: Party at the Niagara Artists Centre

Gallery by day, rooftop performance space by night, The Niagara Artists Centre (NAC) is the sort of place where the beers and the beats flow free. Tucked behind St. Paul Street and ensconced by murals, flashing lights and a canopy of trees, the NAC terrace is a welcome respite from the insecurities and hang ups of your nine-to-five life. Going to an event at the NAC is both comfortingly nostalgic and appropriately mind-bending, the perfect antidote to a long week spent participating in navel-gazing seminars in a concrete box.

What sort of music can create the soundtrack to such a visceral experience? It’s called psych-rock and it’s coming back. Contemporary bands, collectives, and musical projects are rediscovering the synthesised beats and modulated chords that were the soundtrack to both 60s love ins and 80s raves, and the good folks at the NAC are bringing these tunes home to St. Catharine.

Take B-17, a Toronto band that merges fast and heavy bass riffs with shoe gaze-inspired electronic melodies, set over a heavy backdrop of low-fi noise and droning, stupor-inducing lyrics. The band kept the audience on the brink of an euphoric, existential crisis by switching between sleepy trance songs and adrenalin-pumping, post-punk power ballads when they played to a packed house on September 9.

Paradise Animals is another Toronto band that performed on the NAC terrace last weekend during Grape and Wine. Their pop infused, beat heavy earworms were addictively danceable, transforming the terrace into the best party downtown and encouraging all in attendance to bust out their moves.

So, does the NAC sound like it could be your scene? Do you enjoy trippy tunes and a laid-back atmosphere? If so, consider stopping by 354 St. Paul sometime for a show.

Michael Dover, Contributor