Jenny Hval’s Blood Bitch: ambient, poppy feminism

Jenny Hval, for the uninformed, is a Norwegian singer/songwriter. Her music might best be categorized as alternative or avant-garde although labels and titles do her no justice.

A better way to describe her work is experimental, haunting and provocative. Her newest album titled, Blood Bitch, is her sixth record which explores society and perceptions of gender and the fourth not under her previous alias Rockettothesky.

Blood Bitch was released on September 30 and follows her previous album, Apocalypse, girl, from last year. As the title suggests, the album revolves thematically around blood and more specifically depictions of vampires in the 1970’s as well as menstruation. The album is co-produced by Hval and “noise producer” Lasse Marhaug.

Hval is an improvisational poet and has a stunning voice to back it up. The singles “Female Vampire”, “Conceptual Romance” and “Period Piece” have been called the “most accessible” of the album by the internet publication Stereogum. While I wouldn’t consider it terribly hard to listen to, I also wouldn’t necessarily recommend adding it to your homework playlist either.

I do recommend however, a good first few listens, just paying close attention to the music. The album is a kind of journey and if you are cleaning the house to it for your first listen you might jump when the distorted screaming kicks in halfway through “The Plague.” Although some may find these sudden and unforeseen changes in tone as well as the sound bites, distracting and irritating, I think that they add to the overall mystery of the album.

Often her music feels otherworldly, and this is due to her singing style, as well as ambient poppy electronic instrumentals, and her lyrical content. I would also describe it as zen, or at least, provoking the listener to enter a state similar to zen.

A lot of Hval’s melodies could be described as pop-like and her control over pitch is fascinating. She often will hit several different melody notes on one quick syllable. This technique is just one of her large repertoire of vocal skills that she utilizes throughout Blood Bitch. Every time I have listened to the album I have discovered something new and I get equally as lost in my head as I did on the first listen.

The track “Period Piece” is a “celebration”, as BBC News put it, of menstruation and the menstrual cycle. Questioning societal perceptions of gender and femininity she writes to reinvent the ways in which the menstrual cycle is perceived.

“The Great Undressing” starts with Hval being asked “what’s this album about Jenny?” and proceeds into a catchy beat that can be referred to as dance pop. It is one of the most upbeat tracks off the album and if I had to pick a favourite track I’d pick this one.

Overall, I’d call the album complex simplicity. Jenny Hval once again, does not disappoint, providing a visceral, imaginative musical experience with roots in philosophy and psychology. I highly recommend going forth and getting lost in Blood Bitch.