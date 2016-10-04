EU is debating giving a free Interrail pass to every 18-year-old

The European Parliament will be debating whether or not to give all teenagers living in the EU a free Interrail pass as soon as they turn 18.

The goal of this initiative is to give Europe’s youth a greater “sense of belonging” to the continent. This comes shortly after President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker called for greater cooperation among EU states during this year’s State of the Union speech.

The proposal itself attacks the far-right movements spreading across Europe in the face of the refugee crisis, “populism and the spread of misinformation is one of the biggest threats Europe is currently facing. In this context, young generations have a key role to play as a counterweight, and the European Union have to give them the means to discover who their neighbours are…”

If passed, all EU citizens will receive an Interrail pass as soon as they turn 18, allowing them to travel along Europe’s massive railway network which links most of the continent’s major cities. Citizens of member states without an Interrail connection will still be granted free transportation through other means, such as by bus or ferry.

With Britain’s recent vote to leave the EU, the union is more fragile than it’s ever been. While young people used to be the biggest supporters of cohesion between the diverse states of Europe, they have been disillusioned by a combination of the many economic and social problems that pervade their continent, and a growing sense of nationalism.

This free pass would be an attempt by the EU to reconnect young people with their continent and show them the value and strength derived by its diversity.

An Interrail pass lasting just one month currently costs €479 ($706 CAD), allowing those who purchase it unlimited train travel through 30 countries.

Already popular with the younger generation, if passed this proposal will allow new graduates to explore their continent before they start the next chapter of their lives.

“Such a programme would give the opportunity to all young people regardless of their social and educational background to discover Europe’s diversity, and promote Interrail travel as a pragmatic way to reduce carbon footprint,” states the proposal.

The initiative was introduced by German MEP Manfred Weber, who said it will allow young people, “to discover the beauty and diversity of Europe over three weeks within a two-year period”.

Weber is a member of the European People’s Party, a transnational organization composed of political parties across Europe, and the largest party in the European Parliament.

Tagesschau, a German news service, has estimated the cost to be around €1.5bn ($2.21bn CAD) assuming participation by 50 to 70 per cent of Europe’s 18-year-olds.

The proposal is backed by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who calls it “a very good idea”.

Renzi has created a similar initiative in Italy, where all 18-year-olds are given €500 to spend on events relating to culture and art.

Critics argue the cost of the initiative cannot be justified, especially when youth unemployment is such a drastic problem in many EU countries.

Others argue the proposal is mostly targeted towards the youth of richer nations, such as France and Germany, claiming those from poorer countries may not be able to afford to travel even with a free ticket.