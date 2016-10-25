Don’t be a donkey this Halloween

The school year is a time of constant studying and stress. It’s an eight month series of assignments, essays, exams and whatever else we can do to keep ourselves busy.

However, along with the university lifestyle comes partying. You may go out every weekend, sometimes twice a week or three times or four (oh, first year). The matter of the fact is, students don’t need a reason to drink and party, but those reasons are out there.

Frosh Week and Homecoming are two of the most popular events that give students a belief that they need to party harder than ever before. But there are also other events that students wait for so that they can throw the books away for a few days to party.

This upcoming weekend will be one of those times. It’ll be a time to drink, party and, for this specific weekend, a time to dress up. Halloween, when we were kids, used to mean costumes, lots of candy and more importantly, Trick-or-Treating. While the candy still plays a major role in our lives – especially the day after Halloween when the candy goes on sale – other things seem more important.

But before we get to the day after Halloween, students are preparing themselves by picking out their costumes for a night of drinks and partying. Although it is a fun few days, the consequences during these popular events can lead to inappropriate actions, which usually stick with you.

Students tend to get carried away during these weekends, which can result in serious physical damage to yourself, others or someone’s property. This weekend can also affect you emotionally because of other people’s actions. But the repercussion that many don’t take into consideration is that drinking can lead to trouble with the law.

Brock University’s Student Life Centre is once again running its annual Don’t Be a Donkey campaign this year. It is even being implemented downtown in bars to show the community that Brock is accountable for students and encourages safe drinking practices. Don’t Be a Donkey is a reminder to drink responsibly and be kind to your neighbours so that everyone can have a safe and fun Halloween.

This is the fifth year that the campaign has been running at Brock as it tries to teach students that although Halloween is a time to have fun, it’s also important to stay safe and be mindful of others.

This year the Don`t be a Donkey campaign will be making a transition with its new name being Don’t put the Bad in Badger. The goal is still to promote being safe, to encourage safe and respectful partying but with a new name aimed to the Badgers.

Maybe we all need a reminder of some of the rules we had as kids during Halloween that should still apply today. Be mindful of neighbours as already mentioned, don’t go running on other people’s lawns, don’t run across the street or even more, don’t run on the streets at all and understand that everyone is out to enjoy the night

and festivities.

As much as Halloween is a reason for university students to drink, party and dress up; it’s also a community holiday. We all just want to enjoy what the day (and night) brings. Don’t be the one to ruin it for others this year. Enjoy responsibly and respectfully.

-Ali McDermid, Contributor