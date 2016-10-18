BUFS PREVIEW: The Neon Demon

This week BUFS is pleased to present Neon Demon starring Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

Just in time for Halloween, Neon Demon is a gory horror film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the mastermind responsible for Only God Forgives and Drive. Winding Refn uses the world of cameras, models, motels and runways as the backdrop in which to set his horror/thriller film about the dangers lurking in the ruthless and depraved fashion industry.

The film is about a young and naïve girl (Jesse) who on her 16th birthday decides to chase after her dream of becoming a model and move to LA. Jesse quickly finds herself in front of the head of a prominent modeling agency who enchants her by telling her she has the qualities to make it really big. She very quickly rises to the top and in doing so the femme fatale must face the wrath of ruthless vixens that despise her fresh-faced beauty. On top of that, she must contend with a seedy motel manager played by Keanu Reeves and a sleazy aspiring photographer played by Karl Glusman. As Jesse starts to take the fashion world by storm, her timid persona quickly gets replaced by a much more confident but darker version of herself. Her rivals soon don’t even know what hit them.

The sinister modeling world is a perfect setting for the horror, and psychological terror that this film unleashes. Once Jesse finds her dark side the film quickly unravels into obscene scenes of cannibalism, sexuality and blood. Winding Refn does not disappoint on this one. His film may start off slow but it quickly turns into an all out shock fest. If you love a good horror flick, this is a must see!

Neon Demon screens Wednesday at 7 P.M. at Landmark Theatres, Pen Centre. Visit www.brocku.ca/bufs for details.

-Desirae Stack, Contributor