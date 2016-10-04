BUFS PREVIEW: Tale Of Tales

Tale of Tales is a drama fantasy film starring Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel and Toby Jones. The film is based on adaptations of 17th century folklore and fairy tales from the book Pentamerone written by the poet and courtier Giambattista Basile.

Tale of Tales features three intertwined tales from Pentamerone: La Cerva Fatata (The Enchanted Doe), La Pulce (The Flea) and La Vecchia Scorticata (The Flayed Old Lady). These stories are taking place simultaneously throughout the film in different kingdoms and revolving around different monarchs.

The first tale observes a melancholy inconsolable queen (Salma Hayek) who is so desperate for a child she eats the heart of a sea monster who was responsible for the death of her late husband (John C. Reilly). The second revolves around a self-indulgent King (Vincent Cassel) who is bewitched by an old hag who he mistakes for a young beautiful woman. The third tale focuses on another King (Toby Jones) who becomes so obsessed with an oversized flea that he allows his daughter to be taken by a hideous ogre.

Tale of Tales grips its audience in all of the right ways by capturing all that you would expect from a fairytale with an adult spin. It’s complete with stunning visuals, excellent whimsical and gothic story lines and a superb cast. This is definitely a must see this BUFS season.

Tale of Tales screens Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Landmark Theatres, Pen Centre. Visit www.brocku.ca/bufs for details.

Desiree Stack, Contributor