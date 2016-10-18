Brock Soccer playoff hopes remain alive after tough week

Both the Brock Men’s and Women’s soccer teams remained active and played multiple games over the reading week.

The Men’s team entered their game against the number two ranked York Lions on October 6 after a win and two consecutive ties. The Lions’ Cristian Cavallini came out as a dominant offensive force that the Badger defense could not contain as he recorded a hat trick as well as an assist for a four point night. Cavallini opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 15th minute and quickly struck again for a second goal in the 24th minute of the competition. The Badgers would concede one more unassisted goal by York’s Milan Beader before the end of the first half. The Badger’s lone goal came off of a corner kick as Eric Serafino completed a perfect lob which was put away by midfielder Nathan Briglio in the 71st minute. Rookie goalkeeper Anthony Stott made his OUA debut as the young keeper made 13 saves. The Badgers would go on to fall to the Lions with a final score of 6-1.

The Badgers then took on the number seven ranked Guelph Gryphons in another home game on Oct. 15. The Badgers had an early opportunity with a penalty kick in the 13th minute. Arsen Platis capitalized and netted the penalty kick beating the Guelph starting keeper, Simon Norgrove and giving the Badgers an early 1-0 lead. However, the lead was cut short when Guelph answered back with two late goals in the first half by Jace Kotsopoulos and Youssef Zaghoul. The Gryphons capped off the game with an insurance goal in the 74th minute to ensure their 3-1 victory over the Badgers.

After two straight losses, the Badgers traveled to Toronto on Oct. 16 for a rematch with the York Lions who fell in the standings since their last confrontation, now the third place team in the OUA Division. The Brock offense continued to struggle as the Lions downed the Badgers in a 2-0 shutout.

The Brock Women’s soccer team also played three regular season games since the reading week began. The Badgers hosted the York Lions on Oct. 6, dropping the game in a nail biting 2-1 defeat. It was the Badgers who started off on top as Alex Crawford put a corner kick on the far side of the goal which was elegantly headed in by rookie Alysha Bonany in the 4th minute of the game. It took York ten minutes to respond with a goal of their own scored by Farkhunda Muhtaj to tie the game at 1-1. Finally, the Lions would get the deciding goal in the 22nd minute. The Badgers would go on to welcome the Guelph Gryphons on October 15 where they would drop the game, 1-0. The lone goal came in the 10th minute off the foot of Guelph’s Victoria Hinchcliffe.

Brock then geared up for a rematch against the fourth place OUA Divisional York Lions in

Toronto. The Badgers had trouble in the first half offensively as they recorded no shots on goal. The Lions took advantage and pressed for a goal late in the 41st minute. Applying pressure in the second half, Brock’s Alysha Bonany drew a yellow card in the 61st minute and then again in the 68th minute ejecting her from the game. The Badgers’ defense held strong and the Lions took the narrow 1-0 victory.

Both Brock Men’s and Women’s teams will take on the McMaster Marauders on Saturday Oct. 22 in Hamilton.