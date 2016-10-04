Brock Soccer faces tough weekend as playoffs near

As both the men’s and women’s soccer teams began their two-game weekends, they both sat on the outside of the playoffs looking in. The men’s team was just three points behind the Windsor Lancers for the final playoff spot, so a win against the Lancers on Saturday would have put them in a tie.

The women’s team opened up the weekend with their matchup against Windsor. Windsor’s Abby Hunt got the scoring started quickly by heading Giulia Barile’s corner kick into the back of the net in the 13th minute. The Badgers would bounce back, however, as Brock’s Alicia Robinson would set Laura Kirk up to bring the game back to a tie in the 37th minute. The goal was Kirk’s third of the regular season.

The game would go the half tied at 1-1, with the lone goal of the second half coming in the 54th minute by Windsor’s Hunt once again. The Badgers would ultimately lose the game 2-1 after being out shot 14-5. Goalkeeper Marilena Spagnolo put forth an outstanding effort with 12 saves, while Windsor’s goalkeeper Kristina Brooks stopped four shots.

In the men’s game against Windsor, Brock got off to a strong start as defender Daliso Chulo put the Badgers up early in the 19th minute. The score would remain that way until the second half, when Windsor’s Kyle Ruggaber evened the game in the 55th minute. Brock’s Malike Ngoi would give the Badgers the lead back in the 71st minute, before the Lancer’s would respond to retie the game on a goal by Iyowuna Jumbo.

The final score was 2-2, as the Lancer’s out shot the Badger’s 6-5. Matt Zaikos was in net for the Badgers, while Kyle Vizirakis played for the Lancers.

The Badgers hosted the Western Mustangs on a rainy Sunday for their second games of the weekend. The women’s game was a tale of two halves as the Mustangs dominated the first half. Kym Van Duynhoven scored two first half goals for the Mustangs, including one off a corner kick in just the 5th minute of the game. Sonja Cvetcovic also scored for Western, as Brock found themselves down 3-0 at the half.

Brock came out much stronger in the second half as Kristen Bettencourt would get the Badgers on the scoreboard in the 51st minute with her first goal of the season. Just seven minutes later, Megan Salisbury netted her fourth of the season to bring the Badgers back to within one. Brock’s comeback bid would fall just short as Julia Crnjac would add another one for the Mustangs in the 89th minute to seal their 4-2 win. Spagnolo made five saves in net and Western’s Julianna Guglietti stopped seven shots in the victory.

Finally, the men’s team faced off against Western in a physical game. Western led the game for most of the match after a 13th minute goal by Rudy James gave them the lead. It wasn’t until the 86th minute that Brock would tie it up, when Arsen Platis would bury a penalty kick. Brock’s Eric Serafino played the final minute in net for the Badgers (no shots against) after Zaikos was shown a red card. Western’s Jonathan Hodge was also shown a red card. In total, Brock had one red card, four yellow cards and 11 fouls. Western had one red card, three yellow cards and 14 fouls. Before his ejection, Zaikos stopped six shots for the Badgers while Kirit Mascarenhas stopped three shots.

The women’s team are sitting in the final playoff spot in the OUA West Division right now, as they are currently two points ahead of McMaster in the standings. The men’s team still find themselves in 7th place in the OUA West Division, and still three points behind Windsor for the final playoff spot. Both the men and women have five games remaining on their schedule.

Brock’s next games are scheduled for October 6 at Alumni Field. The women will begin their game at 5:00 p.m. while the men will play right after, at 7:15 p.m.