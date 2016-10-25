Brock University Smash Club is a BUSU-ratified club that brings together students with the common interest in the incredibly popular, competitive multiplayer series, Super Smash Bros.. The club hosted their first big gaming tournament of the academic year on October 20 in Brock University’s own Pond Inlet; the event was entitled, “The Battle at Brock”.

“I’m super happy with the fact that we got this venue,” said fourth-year student, Connor McAleese. The club’s previous tournaments were held in less desirable locations, he says.

The club set up stations with television gaming systems and player chairs for the tournament’s attendees to ‘battle it out’.

Tyler Crane, a Brock Smash Club member in his fourth year at Brock, stated that the “TVs [were taken] from Mackenzie Chown when they were going to be thrown out.” Brock Smash Club salvaged the TVs and recycled them for the benefit of their club.

The purpose of the tournament was to attract new players, bring together members for fun competition, and to improve the skills of players in the club.

“There’s actually a lot of people here that aren’t a part of the club,” said Crane. “For the first big tournament of the year, it’s a great turn out.”

The event drew about 25 participants, as well as numerous spectators to compete and participate in the tournament, many of varying skill levels.

“[Super Smash Bros.] is more than just a hobby to some of us,” said the club’s President, Alexander Simonits. “We also have a competitive team that has to be very committed and skilled because we travel to other universities to compete.”

Simonits explained that members can tryout to be a part of the competitive team. If they are chosen, they will have weekly practices and responsibilities, similar to the expectations of another sports team.

Dan Heuser, the club’s Treasurer, stated that the club is a great way to bring together people who share a common interest in the game. It is also a very competitive environment.

“It was a community that’s always existed,” said Simonits. “But it wasn’t formal until last year [when the club was created]”. Simonits explained that he found the target market of players for this particular game.

“Sometimes new players can be scared [to participate] but we have to do our best to welcome and comfort them,” said Simonits. “It’s one of our priorities to accommodate everybody in the Brock community.”

“I’d say joining the club has been the best thing I’ve done while in university,” said the club’s Vice-President Trevor Ortlieb, stating that most of his friends are members of the club.

The tournament was also streamed on Twitch. Simonits said, “We’ve been striving for streaming [for awhile] so I’m happy we’ve accomplished that tonight.”

Smash club members say their first big tournament of the year was a big success.

If you are interested in joining or learning more about Brock Smash Club, you can contact them on their Facebook page – Brock University Smash Club.