Brock Lacrosse move closer to playoffs as seasons wind down

The men’s and women’s lacrosse team came into action this past week in playoff spots in their respective divisions. The men’s team were first in the CUFLA West Division with a 5-1 record after winning two of three games the prior week. The women came in at 5-1 in the OUA West Division.

The men played host to the Laurier Golden Hawks on Saturday. Brock got off to a fast start as Brandon Staal scored his tenth goal of the season just over a minute into the game. Alex Pace buried a couple of goals within the first ten minutes to help propel Brock to a 6-0 lead after the first quarter. Brandon Slade, Dylan Laprade and Cree Blakely also scored for the Badgers.

Laurier was able to answer early into the second quarter as Logan Ward beat Brock’s goalie Alex Guiney. Nico Beaudoin and Jesse Shoeman would add a goal each for the Badgers, who took a 10-1 lead into the half.

Laurier opened up the scoring in the next quarter as Connor Bullock found the back of the net. Davis Neal, Nick Rybka, Grayson Houghton and Connor Ham added a goal each.

In the fourth quarter, Laurier once again scored the opening goal thanks to Austin Pope. However, Grayson Houghton added his second of the game and Alex Pace finished off his hat-trick as part of another big quarter for the Badgers who eased their way to the 16-4 win.

Guiney and Josh Wood both played part of the game for the Badgers while Laurier’s Tim Clarke was in net for the loss.

The women played two games on Saturday, in Guelph, against the Western Mustangs and the Guelph Gryphons.

In the first game, Brock was unable to stop a high powered Mustang offence as they dropped the game 15-9. Eryn Brown led the way for Brock with four goals. Lindsey Highfield added two goals and assist. For the Mustangs, Heather Pearson factored heavily into her team’s win with three goals and two assists.

Brock took on Guelph in the second matchup of their day, where they once again couldn’t get a victory. This time however, Brock played their way to a tie. With less than 14 minutes to go, the Gryphons scored a goal to bring the game back within one, and Kristine Webber buried the equalizing goal with just 6:48 remaining in the game.

For the Badgers, Eryn Brown and Sarah Simpson added two goals and an assist each. Samantha Shure added a goal and two assists and Ally Brown finished with a goal and an assist.

The men’s team improved to 6-1 on the season where they are still two points ahead of the Western Mustangs. The women’s team dropped to 5-2-1, and fell to fourth in the standings, allowing the Mustangs to overtake their third place spot.

The men’s team will continue their season in the Ohio Tournament in Chesterland, Ohio on Oct. 9. The women meanwhile will travel to Kitchener on Oct. 8 to take on the McMaster Marauders at 10:15 a.m. and the Laurier Golden Hawks at 1:45 p.m.