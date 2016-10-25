The Women’s lacrosse team travelled to Hamilton over the weekend to take place in the OUA Finals. After an impressive season that placed them in second place in the OUA West division, they were ready to make a run for the championship.

Their first round of the OUA Championship saw the Badgers taking on the Toronto Varsity Blues. The Badgers were led offensively by Kathryn Simpson, who scored four goals. The Badgers would take the first game, 10-8.

Their next game would be the semi finals matchup against Trent University. Trent finished the regular season as the only undefeated team in the OUA. The Badgers battled hard, but would ultimately lose the game by a final score of 13-9. With the loss, the Badgers would take on the Laurier Golden Hawks for the bronze medal. After a back and forth start to the game, the Golden Hawks would pull ahead and take a 9-5 lead. However, with less than 20 minutes left to play, the Badgers would battle back and even up the scoring at 9 a piece. The game would go to overtime tied at 11, but the Golden Hawks would have the final celebration as they took home the bronze medal in a 12-11 victory.

The Badgers had a very impressive season, led by head coach Allison Phillips. Phillips received the OUA Head Coach of the Year Award. Other honourable awards for the Badgers were OUA First Team All-Star selections Sarah Simpson and Mackenzie Singer. Kathryn Simpson, Eryn Brown and Victoria Halliday were named to the OUA Second Team All-Stars list.

The men will be one of the teams to beat in the upcoming CUFLA Championships as they finished off their season like they’ve done for the majority of the year – winning. Their first of their final three games was played on the road against McMaster. The Badgers opened the scoring courtesy of Nick Rybka, but were down 2-1 halfway through the first quarter. However, Alex Pace and Mackenzie Mitchell gave Brock the lead once again before the first quarter was done and the Badgers wouldn’t look back from there. Brock would add 12 more goals before the game was over, winning the game 15-7. Pace would score a hat trick, and Rybka, Nico Beaudoin, Grayson Houghton and Davis Neal would all add a pair of goals in the victory.

Their second game of the week was played against the Marauders as well, this time at home. Brandon Staal scored three goals, as he led the Badgers to another impressive victory. The score was 12-6. Pace and Matthew Bourassa would add two goals each, and five other Badgers would score. Alex Guiney made 16 saves in net for the victory.

The final game saw the Badgers defeat the Laurier Golden Hawks in a dominating 21-3 victory. Brandon Slade would lead the Badgers to their third victory of the week with eight points (3G, 5A). Stall and Neal also added a hat trick each.

Brock finished the season with an 10-1 record, placing them in second place in their division behind the Western Mustangs. Both teams finished with identical records with the Mustangs getting the first place finish because of a higher goal differential. Brock and Western gave each other their only losses of the season, and will look to battle it out in the championships. Other notable teams in the playoffs will be Trent (11-1) and McGill (11-1). Since both teams play in the East Division, the Badgers have yet to square off against either team this season. The Badgers will host the CUFLA Championships November 4-6 at Alumni Field.