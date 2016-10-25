Open Access week, a global movement promoting free access to academic research, asks questions like, “How are scholarly publishing issues, such as the crisis in journal pricing, affecting the Brock community?” The idea of “open access” refers to unrestricted research. Basically, it’s the idea that such knowledge and research should be accessible to those who are interested, in the name of furthering education for more people by making the secondary material and literature available to them.

Open Access week is an internationally recognized and celebrated event, despite only entering its eighth year. According to its self-named website and online publication, Openaccessweek.org, Open Access Week is “an invaluable chance to connect the global and momentum toward open sharing with the advancement of policy changes on the local level.” All research institutions, libraries, think tanks and more have used the week in order to hold a variety of events. This year, Brock University is holding some of their own.

On October 25, the Brock Library and the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Scholarly Publishing will be holding several events in the name of Open Access Week:

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Open Access “Fact or Fiction Prize Wheel” will be located on the Library’s main floor – “Spin the wheel and win a sweet prize!” Elizabeth Yates, resident Scholarly Communication Librarian, will be holding an introduction to Open Access and related library services from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (location: TH 253).

A panel discussion with members of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Scholarly Publishing will take the stage in TH 253 in order to talk about issues concerning scholarly publishing and open access. The committee will include co-chairs Mark Robertson, University Librarian, and Joffre Mercier, Associate Vice-President Research for the Natural and Health Sciences.

Again in TH 253, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Digital Services Librarian Tim Ribaric will be showcasing and preserving the Brock community’s scholarly output through an exploration of Brock’s Digital Repository.

Although Brock is holding its sixth annual Open Access Week, the event has roots in the National Day of Action for Open Access, an event organized across the United States by Students for Free Culture and the Alliance for Taxpayer Access. In 2009, the event expanded from one day to a week, and Brock joined the very next year.