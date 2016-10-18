Brock Hockey begin OUA regular season with mixed results

Brock’s Hockey programs began their respective OUA seasons with the men completing their first four games of the season, and the women completing their first two games. Both teams got off to a good start picking up wins in their first game.

The men began their season on October 5 against the York Lions where the Badgers held on to a late comeback bid by the Lions to pick up a 4-3 victory. With the Badgers down 1-0 early, Sammy Banga found the back of the net on the powerplay to even up the game. Just 14 seconds later, Braden Pears got his first of the season to give the Badgers the lead after one period of play.

In the second period, Josh Timpano scored on the powerplay and Chris Maniccia added an even strength goal to give Brock a dominating 4-1 lead. However just before the second intermission, York would get one back courtesy of Greg Milner.

The only goal of the third period came with 1:35 left to play, and brought the Lions within one goal. Luckily for the Badgers, the goal might have came too late as they were able to hold on for the remaining minute and a half to seal the victory. Clint Windsor was phenomenal in net for the Badgers putting aside 41 of the shots he faced. Brock managed only 31 shots on net compared to the Lions’ 44. Adam Lloyd also had a big game for Brock, tallying three assists.

The second game of the season saw Brock take on the Western Mustangs, where this time they came on the losing end of a 4-3 decision. Just over six minutes into the game, Chris Maniccia added his second of the season to give the Badgers the lead. However, the Mustangs would respond with three unanswered goals.

Windsor left the game for Brock at the end of the first period with an injury and was replaced by rookie Adam Beukeboom. Windsor made 13 saves before leaving, while Beukeboom was impressive in his debut making 19 saves. Lloyd and Brody Silk each added a goal and defenceman Jeff Corbet added a pair of assists in the loss.

The final home game played at the Meridian Centre took place against the Ryerson Rams. This matchup featured a heavily offensive game with a total of 14 goals scored between the two teams. The first period carried most of the drama with seven of the 14 goals happening in the first 20 minutes. The Rams got off to a quick start, scoring two goals in the first 10 minutes from Marcus Finds and Michael Hine. Banga would answer for the Badgers however adding a couple goals of his own to even the scoring. The Badgers would get two more goals from Lloyd and Matt MacLeod leading Brock to a 4-3 lead after the first.

The Rams would outscore the Badgers 5-2 throughout the remainder of the game however, giving them the 8-6 victory over Brock. Silk and Andrew Radjenovic scored the only Brock goals in the last 40 minutes. Banga and Radjenovic each tallied three points, while Beukeboom made 25 saves in the loss.

On Oct. 15, Brock played their first away game of the season against the Guelph Gryphons. The Gryphons were looking for revenge after Brock won the Steel Blade game against the Gryphons in front of a record breaking attendance at the Meridian Centre back on September 16. The Badgers were unable to find the same result against the Gryphons this time around. The Gryphons would take a 3-0 lead into the locker room after 20 minutes, and ultimately would skate off the ice at the final buzzer with a 7-2 victory. Banga and MacLeod scored the only goals for Brock.

The women began their season on Oct. 13 at the Jack Gatecliffe Arena in St. Catharines against the Ryerson Rams. The opening game was full of excitement, as rookie Annie Berg made her much anticipated debut for the Badgers. Berg wasted no time proving that she can do big things for the Badgers.

Midway through the first period, rookie Carley Blomberg opened up the scoring on the Badgers’ season. However, just a minute later Ryerson would tie the game up courtesy of Leanne Baker.

Brock goalie Jensen Murphy was outstanding, especially in the second period where she stopped all 11 shots she faced to keep the game tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play. Kailey Pearson put the Badgers up 2-1 at the beginning of the second period, but again the Rams would tie the game up as Ailish Forfar would bury one past Murphy.

The game would ultimately end up going to two overtime periods before Berg would burst down the ice in the 3 on 3 overtime period and beat Rams’ goalie Rachel Seeley. Berg’s first goal in a Brock uniform gave them a 3-2 victory. Murphy picked up 42 saves and was instrumental in the victory. Seeley stopped 27 shots for Ryerson.

Brock’s second game of the season took place Oct. 15 on the road against the Windsor Lancers. The Badgers started the game very shaky, conceding a goal just 30 seconds into the game, and another six minutes later. After quickly finding themselves down by two goals early, they bounced back as Kiana Tobia would cut the lead in half with roughly eight minutes to play in the first period. However, the scoring ended there as both teams kept the puck out of their respective nets. The Badgers would lose their second game of the year 2-1.

The men will continue their OUA season on Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m. in Waterloo against the Waterloo Warriors. The women will travel to Guelph on Oct. 19 to take on the Guelph Gryphons, game time is set for 7:30 p.m.