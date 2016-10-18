Over reading week, St. Catharines had its first Festival of Readers, a literary festival that holds a range of events celebrating art and culture. On October 15, the third and final day of the festival, I was able to sit down with the Artistic Director of the event, Brock University’s own Enlgish Language and Literature professor, Dr. Gregory Betts.

Q: How is the festival going?

A: So far, so good — we’ve had two nights of festival events. The first night George Bowering was here. He had a lecture and did an absolutely fabulous presentation on wide-ranging poetry representations of Vancouver and Vancouver literature. Really, he just charmed everybody. It was amazing.

Last night, we had a poetry night. About 125 people came out, which I love my city for. It was energetic and robust, and we had five poets and three slam poets. So, [it was a] big night of reading and the Niagara Artists Centre did a good job of hosting us and putting up with us. They’re patience was likely tested. We’ll make amends as we go, right?

Q: This is the innaugural Festival of Readers for St. Catharines –

What is the intention?

A: This is a pilot version of the festival. It’s our first year and we got a special grant from the Ontario Arts Council for piloting literary festivals. The intention is to see how this goes; if it takes, we’ll be doing this next year and for the foreseeable future.

Q: What’s been happening today so far?

A: Celeste Smith from Wolf Clan of Six Nations came and we had a Smudge, a traditional welcoming ceremony that was done today by Brian Skye. A Smudge is a burning of sweet grass and a declaring of the space as a welcome territory for her. They’re holding a work shop called Reading the TRC – Trade and Reconciliation Commission – in St. Catharines. What that means is, there’s this important document that came out last year that holds national significance and they’re going to be talking about that book and what it means to this community and how it all unfolds.

Q: Why did you take this project on?

A: I have been organizing literary festivals in St. Catharines for ten years, and this is sort of the cumulation of all those efforts — the ‘let’s go to the next level, see how far we can go with this’. But also, i started to realize that one of the things that I was missing in this city, I moved here ten years ago, was a sense of a vibrant literary culture and, instead of complaining about it, I decided to actually do what I can as an events organizer to help to promote books and literary culture in the region.

We have an enormously high rate of functional illiteracy in Niagara – Stats Canada puts the number at 52% – which is an essential life skill. So, there’s a consequence to not having a vibrant literary culture in the city. So, we have workshops on literacy promotion, that are starting this afternoon, we have homeless youth coming and doing a poetry performance later on.

This is for the community. It’s the Festival of Readers, but the acronym is FOR St. Catharines. So, who is this festival for? It is for St. Catharines. The idea is to help build the things that I feel the area can benefit from. That’s the motivation.

One last question: I know you’re excited about everything, but what is one thing you are really looking forward

to today?

A: My very good friend Gary Barwin, who used to be a St. Catharines resident, he now lives in Hamilton, I wrote a book with this fellow, he’s coming to read in St. Catharines, it’s called Yiddish for Pirates. Gary and his book, it’s been on the national bestsellers list for months, he’s short-listed for the Giller prize and the Governor General’s prize, so I’m very happy to welcome Gary Barwin to the city. He’s an old, good friend and we’ve been performing together for over a decade, so I’m really excited to welcome him here.