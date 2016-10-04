A homecoming for Brock’s new Dean of Graduate Studies

Over the last 30 years, Jens Coorssen has travelled to different ends of the world with new job experiences at multiple post-secondary institutions. When Coorssen began his role here at Brock University on July 1, it wasn’t an unfamiliar campus and St. Catharines wasn’t new for him. For Brock’s new Dean of Graduate Studies, beginning his role was a homecoming.

Coorssen was born and raised in St. Catharines and graduated from Brock with both his undergrad and masters in 1986 and 1988, respectfully. His undergraduate at Brock was focused in Biology; science continues to be a strong passion of his.

Now back in St. Catharines with his wife, who is from Fort Erie, and their two children, Coorssen has seen it all between now and when he graduated 30 years ago.

The Dean didn’t stop at just his undergrad and Masters, Coorssen went on to pursue a PhD at McMaster University. His career would then lead him to Germany, the United States, the University of Calgary and most recently, Australia.

“I’m coming home so the transition has been good,” said Coorssen, whose wife and children have just recently joined him back in St. Catharines.

With his role in Australia, Coorssen had to travel a lot so he was only back in St. Catharines once or twice a year for a week at a time. An only child, Coorssen made sure to come home so he could check on his parents.

At the University of Calgary, Coorssen was able to set up his first completely independent lab, which he said was a very interesting experience from an academic standpoint. Then travelling across the world to Australia, Coorssen received the position of Chair of Molecular Physiology in the School of Medicine at Western Sydney University.

His research expands from cell physiology, electrophysiology, proteomics and lipidomics. Coorssen has focused largely on health concerns that include injuries to the spinal cord and central nervous system, seizure disorders, memory/cognitive deficiencies and pre-term labour.

Coorssen’s list of career accomplishments have been lengthy. His experience from job to job, city to city and country to country, brings a unique leadership to Brock’s Graduate Studies.

“[To] Continue facilitating and developing new programs,” Coorssen said about what his role is with Brock. “It’s to help the overall process at Brock to facilitate us as a 21st century comprehensive university.”

“There’s plans in every faculty and it’s my job to help support those. I’d like to develop a program or plan for Graduate Studies where we are turning up more well-rounded graduates.”

Coorssen mentioned how being the Dean of Graduate Studies, everything his faculty does affects other faculties across campus and what other faculty’s do affects the Graduate Studies, so he needs to work alongside everyone to create a successful program.

Every day is different for Coorssen. He tends to have a packed schedule, jammed full of meetings with many different individuals. His day begins at 7:30 a.m., checking emails and catching up with Brock news. By 8:00 a.m. and as late as 9:00 a.m., Coorssen is beginning his first of multiple meetings for the day.

“Most days are non-stop back to back meetings of all different sorts,” said Coorssen. “Sometimes I get a lunch break. I don’t eat during the day so you’ll see me walking around campus with a water bottle.” “As everyone has heard me say, the learning curve is very steep. I’m drinking from the fire hose everyday still, but it’s never the same thing twice.”

Into the afternoon, Coorssen is still dealing with meetings. Then in the evening and on weekends, Coorssen still works with eight graduates under his wing in Australia.

Simply put, “one day flows very much into the next” for Coorssen.

On a personal level, Coorssen is happy to be back in St. Catharines. His two sons are now able to spend time with their grandparents, and Coorssen has been able to reconnect with some of his childhood friends.

“I’ve touched base with friends I haven’t seen since high school,” said Coorssen. “They have kids now that are older than we were last time we saw each other.”

One thing that stood out when sitting down with Coorssen was his usage of the word ‘passion’.

“No matter what you do you have to have passion or you are just wasting your time,” he said. “When you’re working with passionate students who really understand what it takes to do really high caliber work, that kick starts you every morning.”

Brock has brought home one of St. Catharines’ finest, as Coorssen hopes to take the Graduate Studies down a new innovative approach and away from the 40 year old thinking.

It’s a homecoming for the new Dean, as he and his family settle back in as they look for their new home in the area and the Coorssen continues to ride the wave of his new job.