Week two recap of the NFL

Starting off with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Denver Broncos (2-0) were able to secure a win against the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) with a final score of 34-20. Broncos’ rookie quarterback Trevor Siemian was impressive once again, completing 22 of 33 passes for 266 yards.

In the fourth quarter, with the Broncos already up 16-13, Broncos’ cornerback Aqib Talib returned a 44-yard interception touchdown to put his team up by 10. As Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck attempted a late fourth quarter comeback with his team down 26-20, he fumbled the ball and it was returned 15-yards for the game sealing touchdown by the Broncos’ rookie Shane Ray.

In the first NFL game in Los Angeles since 1994, the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) upset the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) by a score of 9-3. Rams’ Kicker Greg Zuerlein hit three field goals including a 47-yard try in the fourth quarter. Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson finished the game with 254 passing yards but failed to find the end zone. Sophomore sensation Todd Gurley had yet another relatively disappointing game for the Rams as he managed only 51 yards on 19 carries.

The New England Patriots (2-0) survived a late comeback attempt by the Miami Dolphins (0-2) and walked away as 31-24 winners. Patriots’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is replacing Tom Brady during his four-game suspension left the game with what was later diagnosed as an acromioclavicular joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Garoppolo was having the best performance of his career before being injured in the second quarter. He finished with 234 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and no turnovers in his shortened game.

The Patriots defence was able to hold off Ryan Tannehill and come away victorious. Tannehill struggled in the first half as he failed to complete a pass. However in the second half he completed 20 of his first 21 throws. He had two touchdowns with running back Kenyan Drake adding a score.

The Sunday night game featured NFC North division rivals Minnesota Vikings (2-0) hosting the Green Bay Packers (1-1). Vikings’ Quarterback Sam Bradford made his Minnesota debut and outplayed Packers’ superstar Aaron Rodgers. Bradford finished the game with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs benefited from Bradford’s strong play by reeling in a touchdown and 182 yards receiving.

The Vikings defence sacked Rodgers five times throughout the game as the high powered offence struggled. Jordy Nelson finished the game with the only receiving touchdown for the Packers, the other touchdown coming via a 10 yard rushing touchdown by Rodgers.

