Football season is back and we can’t be anymore happy that our Sunday afternoon and late evenings are spent in front of a television screen all day. But our fantasy team may not as excellent as we predicted. Some teams who were thought to dominate the season, either lost terribly or just squeaked by with a win. If you missed the action, here is a Week One recap of the NFL season.

Starting off, New England Patriot fans and bandwagoners alike were excited to see them go head-to-head against a tough team competitor, the Arizona Cardinals… Until Patriot fans realized that they would be missing their two star players, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Not to forget their most dominant defender from last season, Chandler Jones, was suited up for the other team. But fans were delightfully surprised as second string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was able to lead his team to a 23-21 win while the Patriot defence also worked together to limit one of the NFL’s most potent offensive units.

Garoppolo, who threw just four passes last season, completed 24 of 33 against the Cardinals for 264 yards and one touchdown. He was also not afraid to move around the pocket while showing off his moves after catching his own deflected pass and running it for a three yard gain. Down by one point with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, he led a 13-play 61-yard drive that resulted in Stephen Gostkowski’s 32-yard field goal that put New England on top for good.

After Garoppolo’s performance compared to last year, The New York Times reported him saying in a post-game interview, “There’s plenty of room for improvement, we’ll look at the film and get it correct for next week,” obviously keeping a selfless composure to himself.

The Cardinals, who never seemed to get into an offensive rhythm despite Larry Fitzgerald scoring the 99 and 100 receiving touchdowns of his career, had a chance to take the lead when Chandler Catanzaro came out for a 47-yard field goal attempt with 41 seconds remaining, but after a low snap, Catanzaro’s kick sailed wide left, ensuring New England’s victory.

If you’re a Seattle Seahawks fan, you were disappointed to see that with two and a half remaining in the fourth quarter, Seattle was guaranteed to what seemed as a definite loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Yet Russell Wilson did the impossible again as he rescued his team to a 12-10 win over the Dolphins.

Wilson, who hobbled through much of the second half, regained himself and perhaps looked to the advice of his former teammate Marshawn Lynch and unleashed Wilson’s inner Beast Mode as he stepped back into the pocket and found Doug Baldwin in the corner of the end zone to put his team in the lead.

With this being the first game without the Seahawks former star running back Marshawn Lynch, the team heavily put their faith in the hands of Wilson who threw a career-high 43 passes, which many came after he had his ankle crushed under the weight of Ndamukong Suh following a sack in the third quarter. Wilson being the team-leader that he is, he was persistent on continuing to be in the game even with a taped ankle that severely limited his mobility, Wilson did not miss a snap and was able to float the ball over a defensive back into Baldwin’s arms from two yards away. Wilson finished the game with 258 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Seahawks never fail to play an interesting game, and week one was no different with Cassius Marsh, a standout special teams player for Seattle, blocking a field goal, and Ryan Tannehill of the Dolphins engineering an efficient 7-play 86-yard drive that appeared to secure a huge upset win for Miami prior to Wilson finding Baldwin for the game-winner.

With all the drama that is going around the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in regards to refusing to stand for the National Anthem during a preseason game to raise protest of issues to the treatment of minorities, it appears as if other players around the NFL are in agreement with the 49ers quarterback.

Marcus Peters, a cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs, held his right fist in the air throughout the playing of the national anthem before his team’s game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday. Peters, who stood with his arms linked with his teammates, was channeling the Black Power salutes of Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics while simultaneously supporting the protest of Colin Kaepernick.

The New York Times reported Peters commenting, “I salute Colin for what he’s doing for a great cause,” Peters told reporters on Friday. “I’m 100 per cent behind him. What’s going on in law enforcement, it does need to change and it does need to change for everybody, not just us as black Americans.”

When questioned on the occurrence that happened on the Chiefs sideline before the game, the team as a whole issued a statement saying, “after having a number of thoughtful discussions as a group regarding our representation during the National Anthem, we decided collectively to lock arms as a sign of solidarity. It was our goal to be unified as a team and to be respectful of everyone’s opinions, and the remembrance of 9/11,” reported The New York Times.

But the support is coming from more than just one player, in the season-opening game on Thursday between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, Brandon Marshall, a linebacker for the Broncos, kneeled during the anthem in solidarity with Kaepernick, his teammate in college at Nevada. In the Sunday afternoon game between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, the Seahawks linked arms together in a sign of unity while as he had promised, Arian Foster, a Dolphins running back, kneeled. He was joined by his teammates Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas and Jelani Jenkins.