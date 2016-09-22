Niagara Regional Police and Brock University Campus Security are asking students, staff and community to keep a look out for an individual who has been exposing himself to female students between parked vehicles in Parking Lot U and V (zone 2) and also in Parking Lot S (general residence). Two different incidents are currently under investigation.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned male, about six feet tall, wearing jeans and a dark striped polo t-shirt.

There have been two separate incidents, which happened on Wednesday evening at 9:30 p.m. and again at 11:00 p.m. on Brock’s campus.

During the 9:30 p.m. incident, two female students driving between parking lots U and V witnessed a man standing between two vehicles exposing himself. At the 11:00 p.m. incident, the man with the same description was seen by a female student walking to her vehicle in lot S. When she was driving out of the lot the male was exposing himself.

Police searched the area, but the suspect was not located. Officers stayed on campus for the rest of night in attempt to locate the suspect.

Campus Security has amplified its patrols of both lots.

A similar event which occurred in the parking lot of the Pen Centre on September 14 at 5:20 p.m. is being investigated by Niagara Regional Police. The male suspect was seen exposing himself while he was seated in a white coloured SUV vehicle.

Anyone who sees someone committing such acts is being advised by Police and Campus Security to call 911, Campus Security at 905-688-5550 ext. 3200, Brock Mobile App or any emergency phone on campus.

Students, staff and community at Brock also have the option to use the Foot Patrol program, which is a free volunteer service offered by Brock University Student Union. Foot Patrol provides Brock members with a safe escort on and around campus at night.

Officers and communication operators are on campus 24 hours a day.