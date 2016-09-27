This week’s recipe for success:

As a student, you might run into issues sometimes concerning what to do for fun – without spending a fortune. The reality is that nights out are a great way to unwind, but the costs can rack up quickly; the same can be said about going out for dinner, a movie or a variety of fun activities. It is important to do those things, but allow me to present you with a possible situation: You and your friends have been busy, working, studying and just getting things done in general, and you are all looking to get together and seriously decompress.

I have one word: baking.

Not only is the physical activity of mixing up ingredients and creating some cookies a relaxing activity, it also has a sweet resolution. Baking can take some time but it is not something that will consume your whole night. This is something you can do for a couple of hours to distress from all other responsibilities.

Money-wise, it can be a cheap activity. The following recipes are made up of a lot of items you may already have in your house, but more than that – baking can become even more affordable when you involve your roommates, friends or study partners. Everybody puts in a couple of dollars and you’ve got the cash to make a big batch of cookies. What’s even better is many of the ingredients will last a whole semester.

Another issue many students may run into comes into their lives right around any big occasion: birthdays, anniversaries and, the motherlode,

Christmas. You love your friends but you only have the extra cash for gifts for the family? Why not give them a gift that is personally hand-made by you and also inexpensive? This is a win-win for everyone; they get a thoughtful gift and they don’t have to feel awkward about you spending too much money on them – your friends don’t want you to go broke, either.

As I’ve established, baking is pretty much the solution to all of life’s problems. So, here is a great, adaptable, cheap recipe that will give you a fun activity, a possible gift or some possibly much-needed zen baking time.

Coconut Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies:

INGREDIENTS:

½ c. melted coconut oil or coconut butter

½ c. brown sugar

¼ c. granulated sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

1 c. old-fashioned whole rolled oats

(not instant or quick cook)

1 c. all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

¾ c. sweetened coconut flakes

½ c. semi-sweet chocolate chips

A handful of chopped semi-sweet or

bittersweet chocolate

DIRECTIONS:

In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the melted coconut oil, brown sugar, granulated sugar and vanilla extract, beat until smooth. Add the egg and mix until combined. In a separate, small mixing bowl, whisk together the oats, flour, salt and baking soda. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients mixing just until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips, chopped chocolate and the coconut. Using a standard size cookie scoop portion the dough and roll into smooth balls. The chocolate may not stay in place, but just be forceful. Place balls of dough onto a plate or sheet and sprinkle with sea salt. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350, line baking sheets with parchment paper or baking mats. Place 12 cookies on a sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 10-11 minutes, being careful not to over-bake! The cookies will look soft and slightly under-baked, but they should be firm on the edges and lightly brown on top. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the pans for 2-3 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

* NOTES:

-The same amount of melted butter can be subbed for the coconut oil. Coconut butter can also be used for a more flavourful cookie.

-This recipe can be made dairy-free by using only dairy-free chocolate chips.

– If you want a substitute for eggs, try using a 1/4 cup of vegetable oil per egg; avoiding oil? Try 1/4 cup of applesauce per egg!

-Chopped almonds or even mound bars would be amazing in these cookies!!

Source: Averie Cooks – through http://lifemadesimplebakes.com/