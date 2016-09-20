The Green Room: safe space for arts and culture

The Green Room is, among other things, a place for community. It’s a place where art and music lovers come together to hang out, to appreciate the arts and to be accepted in a safe environment. On Saturday September 17, it hosted local bands What Freedom!?, Ruddy Ruckus, Advancing Low-Lives and Hellbent, as well as visual artist New Flesh.

The house had its first event on May 30, when housemates Will, Siobhan, Andrew and Christian decided that they wanted to create a space to promote local music, art and community.

Talking to Siobhan, she described their events as “a party with live music and some art, where 90 per cent of the people don’t like [going to] parties.” In other words, she says, “it’s an anti-social party.”

“I love doing this, but it’s the fact that other people come out and enjoy it too” said Will, whose words ring true. The audience consisted of musicians who had never been to the space, friends of the house, newcomers like myself and some attendees from Toronto.

For every event at The Green Room, Will brings in a visual artist to exhibit their works on the walls, as well as to sell them throughout the night. During this particular event the artist Jonny New Flesh brought his graffiti-esque, violent, punk artwork to the scene. His work added an element of sincerity to the ambiance of the space. New Flesh is the first artist that has appeared twice at The Green Room because Will is always looking to showcase and promote more art.

“Musicians are a lot more willing to perform than visual artists are to display their work” explained Will.

The first performance of the evening was a young local punk act’s debut show. The band, What Freedom!?, belted out fast-tempo, discordant, political punk tunes. They screamed about the state of government surveillance and played a song that they called “World War III.”

For their first show the band faired pretty well. Although they were nervous, The Green Room is probably the most welcoming spot for bands to test out something new. The audience cheered on What Freedom!? and they had all of the angst and aggression that a new punk band fronted by a guy with a green mohawk should.

The second act was The Ruddy Ruckus, an acoustic punk/rock project by Rob Brown. Until this show I had never heard of The Ruddy Ruckus but I was an instant fan. His guitar playing showcased his years of experience and his transitions between speeds and moods were expertly performed.

He played a split of original and cover material with songs like “Time of Your Life” by Green Day and “Dammit” by Blink-182. Playing a few of his originals as well, he had the whole house singing along. His sense of humor was much appreciated and we all cheered when his Fitbit told him he reached his “10,000 steps.”

Next was half of Niagara Falls-based grunge band Advancing Low-Lives. Guitarist and clean vocalist Pete Chadwick and guitarist and screamer Zack Tiessen played without their rhythm section: The band felt that their show was “a little slop m’gops”, as Zack put it. Despite this, as previously mentioned, if you’re going to play something weird The Green Room is the place to do it. Guests, including myself, loved the performance.

During their song “Juggernaut”, they had the audience stop and clap the drum beat allowing them to both better stay in time and engage with the crowd.

“If we play at a venue or something like that we’re not going to get regulars because no one wants to hear really loud music but, here, that’s what they expect. … You get to go and have a beer with everyone afterwards, so it’s like you connect with everyone on a different level than if you’re just going on stage and playing your music. Music is also about the lifestyle and who you are as a person and being able to relate to people. … I think that’s what The Green Room and other similar spaces really do for bands. You’re not putting them up on this pedestal because we’re all just people.” Pete told me after their set.

The final performance of the evening was by a hardcore punk band out of Hamilton and Toronto, Hellbent. This was the band that really had me dancing. Everybody in the room was moving to the wicked guitar riffs and headbanging along with the drums. Vocalist Phil Paxton (the same mustache-clad Phil Paxton of Sinner) in his white flower-printed shirt was all over the place, bouncing with his band and the audience; a fitting finish to a great night.

The Green Room is an emerging safe space for artists and art-lovers alike and it proves that art and culture is about community.