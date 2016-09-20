The Brocktopus: Where to get student discounts

Being a student is great (usually). We have the opportunity to learn, grow, network and constantly challenge ourselves. But let’s be real here, a lot of time, money and other resources go into being a student. So besides the educational portion, what exactly are the perks of being in post secondary? Student discounts. And as Badgers, we get plenty of them. With your student card handy, here are eight places in the area that offer discounts to students:

1) Sobeys

Sobey’s offers students 10 per cent off on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students must have an airmiles card as well as their student ID in order to receive this discount.

2) Zehrs

On Tuesdays, Zehrs also offers students 10 per cent off on groceries. Note: must have valid student ID with valid bus pass!

3) Superstore

Tuesday seems to be a popular day for student grocery deals! Superstore offers 10 per cent off of your purchases.

4) L’Attitudes

This salon and spa offers students 10 per cent off all regular priced products. Pamper yourself!

5) Bulk Barn

Bulk Barn offers 10 per cent off on Wednesdays to help with those late night essay writing snack essentials.

6) Roots

This clothing store offers 10 per cent off any purchase for students

7) Landmark Cinemas 10 Pen Centre

Looking for a fun, simple, inexpensive night out? The local movie theatre offers a special deal for students that includes a ticket, medium popcorn, and medium fountain drink for just $13.99!

8) Greyhound

If you’re not local and looking to make a trip home, Greyhound offers students 10 per cent off on adult one-way or return fares.