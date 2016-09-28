The Brock Press correction on Foot Patrol

The Brock Press would like to address an error that went in our September 27, 2016 issue.

In an article titled ‘Niagara Police continue investigation after man reportedly exposed himself to Brock students’ on page six of the Campus News Section, we mention the option for students, staff and community at Brock University to use a free volunteer option offered by Brock University Student Union called Foot Patrol.

This volunteer option is an incorrect statement made by The Brock Press as the initiative is no longer available at Brock University and has not been available for a couple years now.

Students, staff and community can contact Campus Security at extension 3200 and via the free Brock Mobile app from their app store. If assistance is needed walking to vehicles or across campus late in the evening or at night.

The Brock Press sincerely apologizes for this error and will work towards making sure all information in our articles are up to date for our readers.