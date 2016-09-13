Art and Children’s Literature: Robbie Robertson’s Hiawatha and the Peacemaker

Although it is sometimes forgotten in the conversation on literature and art, Children’s literature is still widely viewed and experienced by a group larger than its alleged target audience. As an example, we could talk about Little Red Riding Hood. This story was created for children but its ideas have impacted the study of literature as well as most adults you know; same goes for all fairy tales, from all sides of the world. The same thing happens with another book entitled The Little Prince, this one lying outside the realm of traditional fairy tale. This is a book that, although created for children, has become internationally known and respected by all ages; anyone reading this who has also read The Little Prince can attest to the story’s ability to impact no matter what point in their life they read it.

Unfortunately, children’s books do not seem to carry the same weight nor the same coverage in periodicals unless they are making astounding, international waves. Despite this, their thoughts and ideas still enter into the literary world and proceed to sometimes spark someone’s mind, no matter their age. Although literature is sometimes deemed important as an educational medium, more than that literature often seeks only to tell a good story or comment on an important issue. There is no right reaction from the reader and no hidden meaning behind the text, although there is often discussion leading to those ideas.

Children’s literature is interesting in this aspect; many books intended for children have more obvious educational agendas, but all are intended to also capture their audience’s spirited imagination in a way that those agendas will translate. This genre is a place where both storytelling and visual art often intersect and it is an excellent opportunity for an experience in literature and art; Robbie Robertson’s children’s book Hiawatha and the Peacemaker is one such

intersection.

Illustrated by David Shannon and written by Robbie Robertson, Hiawatha and the Peacemaker tells the story of the brave Mohawk warrior Hiawatha. The book is based on the historical account of Hiawatha of the Mohawks and Deganawida, a spiritual leader who is referred to in the book simply as the Peacemaker. Set in the fourteenth century, the book begins with Hiawatha in despair and in the middle of a warring land. The Peacemaker approaches the vengeful Hiawatha with a proposal to bring peace to the nations at war: the Cayugas, the Senecas, the Oneidas, the Mohawks, and the Onondagas. The Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy was created when the Tuscarora joined later, in 1722.

The power of Robertson’s story is made even more potent with Shannon’s illustrations. The book itself is a collection of art, a gallery of vivid oil paintings that authentically depicts the environment and its people in Hiawatha and the Peace Maker. The art alone warrants discussion on this book, but the storytelling matches its power.

Hiawatha and Deganawida’s story is an incredibly important depiction of a piece of First Nations history. Robertson holds true to the traditions of storytelling which in itself is an integral aspect of the telling of any First Nations history. He pays respect to the tradition through the art in the book and the depiction of spirituality in the story, as well as the inclusion of music created to tell his story in a CD held to the back of the book. Robertson’s telling of this history is also important because it gives an authentic voice to the history of the First Nations before the arrival of Europeans in North America. Although the continued focus in writing, art and on the telling of the horrific abuse of the First Nations is incredibly important, the focus on regaining the culture lost is of equal magnitude. In this way, Robertson and Shannon have created an astonishingly beautiful, authentic rendering of the story of Hiawatha and the Peacemaker, as well as a piece of children’s literature that holds great power.