Men’s Lacrosse begin their season with a win as they prepare for Homecoming

With two preseason games under their belts, it looked as if the typically strong Men’s Lacrosse team may have needed some adjustments to be made as they came short of a victory during their past two preseason games.

Curious as to what the outcome will be for the Badgers as they opened up their season at home, those who were spectating recognized their athletically dominate Badgers as they went head-to-head against the Western Mustangs at Alumni Field with a 16-13 victory.

The first half was very back and forth as the Badgers took the lead in the first quarter with a score of 5-3. Ending the half, the score ended in a tie of 8-8.

Going into the third quarter, Brock would take the lead by a score of 11-9 before the Mustangs player Ryan Myles would tie the game back up again with back-to-back goals showing the scoreboard 11-11 with just 2:15 minutes left in the quarter.

In the final 30 seconds of the third, the Badgers would take the lead as Brandon Slade would setup Connor Aquanno in which he was able to beat past Western goaltender Ben Landers, thus giving the Badgers the lead of 12-11 after 60 minutes of play.

As the two teams went into the fourth and final quarter, Brock needed some insurance to confirm and finalize the win by scoring a few more, which is exactly what they were able to do. The Badgers were able to add four straight goals to take the lead of 16-11, making the men’s first regular season game their first CUFLA West conference victory of the season.

The Badgers offense was led by Brandon Staal and Slade who finished with five points each. Staal added three goals and two assists while Slade contributed with two goals and three assists. Nico Beaudoin collected one goal and three helpers while Aquanno, Tyrus Rehanek, Nicholas Rybka all added two goal each. Adding singles were Matthew Bourassa (1 goal, 1 assist), Davis Neal (1goal, 1 assist), Connor Ham (1 goal) and Kyle Pedwell (1 goal).

In goal, Brock starting goaltender Alex Guiney collected six saves for the Badger victory.

The men will be back in action during all of the Homecoming excitement as they hit the field at 3:30 p.m. at Alumni Field when they take on Laurentian.

Currently Laurentian is sitting first in the CUFLA West Division. The team went undefeated during their opening weekend at home when they had a two game series.

In game one on Saturday, the Voyageurs took an early 4-0 lead on the Laurier Golden Hawks in the first quarter. They would try and claw their way back into the game but the Voyageurs offense was too much, taking the win 10-6. Goalie Ian Walters was strong in net with 9 saves, including some timely stops late in the game. On the offensive side, veteran Mike Kussman netted four goals, while Caleb Apperson chipped in with three of his own. Also contributing offensively was first-year Voyageur Sam Postma who added a goal and three assists for his first four points of the season.

Players like Postma and Kussman are two players that the Badgers will need to look out for during their match together. Currently Postma is sitting first in the teams standings as he is sitting comfortably with a total of 12 points consisting of six goals and six assists. Kussman on the other hand has five goals and two assists giving him a total of seven points.

On the Badger side, Brock’s top two players are Brandon Staal and Brandon Slade. Staal who is first in team standings has a total of five points consisting of three goals and two assists. Slade on the other hand also has five points which are contributed from two goals and three assists. Badger goalie Alex Guiney is currently sitting at a 13.00 goals against average while the Voyageurs goalie Ian Walters is currently sitting at 7.32 goals against average.

Although the season is still young and it’s hard to predict who will win this weeks match, it appears as if Laurentian has the advantage.

But if you want to see the action live, make sure to attend the game Saturday, September 17 at 3:30 p.m. as spectators will get the chance to see who will finish victorious over the two teams.