Life is Strange: Rewinding time and making progress

In 2015, game developer Dontnod Entertainment and Publishers Square Enix introduced players to the sleepy little town of Arcadia Bay, Oregon. Enter Maxine Caulfield, a painfully typical girl who loves taking pictures and has been forced to move back to her hometown for high school. In this third-person narrative-based thriller, you get to control Max’s actions – each with unique consequences and outcomes.

Being a player’s choice style game, once Max discovers her ability to rewind time and that it’s all up to her – with the help of old gal pal Chloe Price – to save her town, each episode is a new, thrilling and heartfelt adventure. The fact that the chapters were released months apart also played into the suspense, as each chapter was launched over the course of the entire year. This also let the developers take the player’s input and make changes throughout each new release, seeing that the game was quite buggy in its starting stages. The latter episodes became deeper and darker in both content and design and echoed the overarching themes that the game exposes the player to.

2015 was a year of major mental health and LGBT+ support and Life is Strange brought that to the forefront of its story. They even go so far as to promote 24-hour emergency call lines on the title screen for countries all around the world. The game is basically the perfect coming of age story – minus the fact that real people generally can’t freeze and go back in time – and has a lot of relatable concepts (ex. Mental health issues, discovering sexuality, modern slang).

So in the words of Chloe Price, my rating would have to be “hella rad”.