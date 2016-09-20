Brock announced this past week that the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), a federal grant agency that funds research projects in post-secondary institutions, has provided over $3.7mil for faculty research studies within the social sciences and humanities fields. The SSHRC, created in 1977, provided almost $350 million in funding in the 2014-2015 year alone and supports masters, doctoral, and faculty researchers across the country.

The SSHRC selects the best and brightest of research projects for partnership grants, insight development grants that benefit within the early stages of a project, and insight grants that support a project and follow through for three to five years. Among the departments of Social Sciences and Humanities at Brock that will benefit from these grants are Psychology, Political Science and the Goodman School of Business.

This funding will also go towards a partnership grant for a brand new international language project by faculty member Gary Libben in the Department of Psychology, with the project (entitled Words in the World) receiving almost $2.5 million alone, the maximum amount possible for an SSHRC-funded project. Words in the World will allow Brock to act as a host institution for training a new generation of researchers in examining how language and linguistics are processed in the human brain.

For more information on the SSHRC and the listings on how Brock researchers will be benefited by the funding in detail, please visit:

https://brocku.ca/brock-news/2016/09/brock-researchers-receive-3-7-million-funding-from-federal-granting-agency-sshrc/